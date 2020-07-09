Advertisement

Texas officer runs into burning mobile home to save 8-year-old boy

Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA/CNN) - A Texas police officer is being praised for rushing to the rescue and saving an 8-year-old boy from a mobile home fire.

Officer Joshua Gonzales with Socorro Police says his mind was running a thousand miles an hour as he arrived on scene at a mobile home fire Monday night. No one was in the home engulfed in flames, but the one next door, close enough to get scorched, was occupied.

When Gonzales heard there were people inside, he immediately rushed in to help. He says he found two adults, one of whom was 75, and an 8-year-old boy.

“It was well within my heart and soul to run in and try to get these people out,” Gonzales said.

Gonzales says he grabbed the boy and ran out while an off-duty firefighter escorted the adults out.

Witness Cristobal Marin recorded video of the scene and the rescue.

“All of a sudden, I see this small cloud of gray smoke just come up, caught my attention. Then, all of a sudden, right after it, followed this big cloud of black smoke,” Marin said. “What caught my attention instantly... is there’s a police officer that came out right behind the flames.”

Gonzales says the 8-year-old was sad about his football cleats being lost in the fire, so he told him he would buy him new ones.

“We have to see that there’s still good in humanity, good in people,” Marin said.

The boy did not require medical attention. The 75-year-old was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

About 30 firefighters worked to put out the flames. Officials say the mobile home was a complete loss. They also indicated the cause of the fire was not immediately known and would be under investigation.

The Red Cross was helping the displaced residents.

