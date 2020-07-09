Advertisement

US sanctions Chinese officials over repression of minorities

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaks during a news conference at the State Department, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Washington.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaks during a news conference at the State Department, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, Pool)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on three senior officials of the Chinese Communist Party, including a member of the ruling Politburo, for alleged human rights abuses targeting ethnic and religious minorities that China has detained in the western part of the country.

The decision to bar these senior officials from entering the U.S. is the latest of a series of actions the Trump administration has taken against China as relations deteriorate over the coronavirus pandemic, human rights, Hong Kong and trade. Just a day earlier, the administration had announced visa bans against officials deemed responsible for barring foreigners' access to Tibet. Thursday's step, however, hits a more senior level of leadership and is likely to draw a harsh response from Beijing.

“The United States will not stand idly by as the Chinese Communist Party carries out human rights abuses targeting Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs and members of other minority groups in Xinjiang, to include forced labor, arbitrary mass detention, and forced population control, and attempts to erase their culture and Muslim faith,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

Pompeo's statement, accompanied by a similar announcement from the Treasury Department, said additional visa restrictions are being placed on other Chinese Communist Party officials believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the unjust detention or abuse of Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs and members of other minority groups.

The measures imposed against senior Chinese officials come as President Donald Trump has increasingly sought to blame China for the spread of COVID-19 in the United States and beyond and accuse his presumptive challenger in November's election, former Vice President Joe Biden, of being soft on China.

The three officials targeted by name were: Chen Quanguo, the party secretary of the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region in northwest China and a member of the Politburo; Zhu Hailun, party secretary of the Xinjiang political and legal committee; and Wang Mingshan, party secretary of the Xinjiang public security bureau.

They and their immediate family members are banned from entering the United States.

Pompeo also announced that he was placing additional visa restrictions on other Chinese Communist Party officials believed to be responsible for or complicit in "unjust detention or abuse" of Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs and members of other minority groups in Xinjiang. Their family members also are subject to the travel restrictions.

In recent years, the Chinese government has detained an estimated 1 million or more ethnic Turkic minorities. The ethnic minorities are held in internment camps and prisons where they are subjected to ideological discipline, forced to denounce their religion and language and physically abused. China has long suspected the Uighurs, who are mostly Muslim, of harboring separatist tendencies because of their distinct culture, language and religion.

China's officially atheist Communist government at first denied the existence of the internment camps in Xinjiang, but now says they are vocational training facilities aimed at countering Muslim radicalism and separatist tendencies.

China says Xinjiang has long been its territory and claims it is bringing prosperity and development to the vast, resource-rich region. Many among Xinjiang's native ethnic groups say they are being denied economic options in favor of migrants from elsewhere in China and that their Muslim faith and unique culture and language are being gradually eradicated.

Last December, Xinjiang authorities announced that the camps had closed and all the detainees had "graduated," a claim difficult to corroborate independently given tight surveillance and restrictions on reporting in the region. Some Uighurs and Kazakhs have told the AP that their relatives have been released, but many others say their loved ones remain in detention, were sentenced to prison or transferred to forced labor in factories.

In October 2019, the United States imposed visa restrictions on Chinese officials "believed to be responsible for, or complicit in" the detention of Muslims in Xinjiang. It also blacklisted more than two dozen Chinese companies and agencies linked to abuses in the region — including surveillance technology manufacturers and Xinjiang's public security bureau — effectively blocking them from buying U.S. products.

Last month, Trump signed legislation, passed with overwhelming support from Congress, mandating that individuals, including Chen, face sanctions for oppressing Uighurs. The law also requires that U.S. businesses and individuals selling products to or operating in Xinjiang ensure their activities don't contribute to human rights violations, including the use of forced labor.

___ AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

City of Nixa, Mo. to require masks in city buildings

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The city of Nixa, Mo. is requiring anyone entering an indoor facility operated by the city of Nixa to wear a face covering effective Friday.

News

CDC gives recommendations on keeping pets safe from COVID-19

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The CDC said a small number of pets worldwide have contracted COVID-19. While the chances of your furry friends getting the virus is low there's some steps you can take to protect them.

News

Counties struggle to keep up with contact tracing

Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Pulaski County Health Department said if it wasn't for Fort Leonard Wood handling a lot of the actual contract tracing for COVID-19 cases, the nurses would never be able to keep up.

National

Police: Black man’s hanging death in California was suicide

Updated: 1 hour ago
A police investigation confirmed suicide was the cause of death of a Black man found hanging from a tree in a Southern California city park last month, authorities said Thursday.

News

Protest planned against possible Springfield mask mandate

Updated: 1 hour ago
People plan to stand outside of City hall on Monday to protest against that mask mandate. Thursday afternoon the event page had more than 200 people who are interested in attending.

Latest News

News

AMBER ALERT: Authorities search for non-custodial parent, 2 children out of McDonald County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Missouri Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert for two kids reported missing from McDonald County.

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 34 new cases; releases new community exposures

Updated: 1 hours ago
Health leaders report 34 new positive COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Saturday Storms then a Heat Wave

Updated: 1 hours ago
A complex of thunderstorms will dive through the Ozarks on Thursday morning.

News

Healthcare workers push for more plasma donations to fight COVID-19 as blood center sees shortages

Updated: 1 hours ago
Local healthcare workers are pushing for more people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate convalescent plasma to help in the fight against the virus. Cox is partnering with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to get the plasma they use to treat patients. Pathologist Dr. Anne Hayes said this is a treatment they’ve seen work to fight a disease that they still don’t know a lot about.

National

Tropical Storm Fay forms off coast of North Carolina

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tropical Storm Fay has formed off the coast of North Carolina and is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England.

Local

Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long investigating work on Taney County low-water crossing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long is investigating why work done on a dangerous low-water crossing on Bull Creek in Taney County was not inspected sooner.