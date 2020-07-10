Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing girl, 3, in Kan.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday for Olivia Jansen, 3, from the Kansas City, Kan. area.
An Amber Alert was issued Friday for Olivia Jansen, 3, from the Kansas City, Kan. area.(MissingKids.org)
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police in Kansas City, Kan. issued an Amber Alert on Friday for a 3-year-old girl who has gone missing.

Olivia Jansen was described as white with brown hair and blue green eyes. She is approximately 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds, and she was last seen wearing pajamas with a pink top and purple or teal bottom. Her hair was in a ponytail.

At 6:30 a.m., the father of Olivia woke up and discovered she was not in the home, officials said. He found the back door of the location was standing open.

Due to her age and a search of the area, investigators believe that she was taken from the location.

There is no known suspect at this time and no known suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Kansas City Police Department at 913-596-3000 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: moments ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The city of Springfield will consider a masking ordinance at the council meeting Monday night.

National

Comet streaking past Earth, providing spectacular show

Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASA's Neowise infrared space telescope discovered the comet in March.

Local

Arkansas health leaders report another day of near-record COVID-19 cases

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Governor Asa Hutchinson briefed the state Friday from DeQueen.

Coronavirus

US bets on small, untested company to deliver COVID vaccine

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By MARTHA MENDOZA and JULIET LINDERMAN Associated Press
When precious vats of COVID-19 vaccine are finally ready, jabbing the lifesaving solution into the arms of Americans will require hundreds of millions of injections.

National Politics

Trump in battleground Florida, postpones New Hampshire rally

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The event was to mark Trump's first political rally after a multiweek hiatus caused by a nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

Latest News

Local

Black-owned business see impact of national Blackout Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
Black-owned companies in the Ozarks have seen an increase in people coming in the doors, thanks to reopening after COVID, and this week’s national Blackout Day.

National

Ghislaine Maxwell seeks jail release in Epstein abuse case

Updated: 1 hour ago
Court papers filed Friday ask a judge to release her to home confinement.

National

Tropical Storm Fay shutters beaches as it heads north

Updated: 1 hours ago
Tropical Storm Fay has slightly picked up speed and strength as it moves closer to land, and forecasters decreased projections for rain totals and flooding.

National Politics

In heated political moment, Goya latest company to get stung

Updated: 1 hours ago
Robert Unanue, Goya CEO, spoke at a Rose Garden event announcing a "Hispanic Prosperity Initiative" on Thursday.

News

ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: McDonald County authorities search for man reported missing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Daniel L. Maggard, 51, disappeared from Two Sons Campground in Noel on July 8.