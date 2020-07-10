Arkansas health leaders report another day of near-record COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) -

Arkansas health leaders report another day of active day of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Governor Asa Hutchinson briefed the state Friday from DeQueen.

Health leaders reported an additional 751 cases Friday, bringing the total since the pandemic to 26,803. The state reported an additional four deaths. Hospitalizations rose by eight patients across the state.

Governor Hutchinson noted the northwest portion of the state is no longer a hot spot for the coronavirus. Benton County reported 54 cases Friday. Washington County reported 51 cases. The southwest part of the state is reporting the highest concentration of cases.

