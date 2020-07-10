Advertisement

Community remembers couple killed in pedestrian crash

Memorial for hit-and-run victims
Memorial for hit-and-run victims(KY3)
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are still looking for the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Chestnut Expressway June 30. Thursday, the community gathered to remember the two people who were killed.

Since last week, thousands of cars have passed a makeshift memorial on Chestnut Expressway. Quinton Forester said Springfield’s homeless community is hurting.

“Any time you lose anybody you know or you serve or anyone you’re close to, including when I done that, it is hard to deal with,” Forester said.

Forester has known Scarlet Rebecca Turner and Richard Dean Gardner for more than two years. He said he served the couple every day at the Veterans Coming Home Center.

“I actually knew Dean before he and Scarlet ever got together,” Forester said. “Dean did struggle with alcoholism. He had a lot of health issues and stuff like that, but they were both very pleasant people.”

He says Richard, who was 48, was a bit of a loner, and liked living on the streets. He said 52-year-old Scarlet was one of the nicest people he’s known.

“Scarlet was an angel. She was,” Forester said. “She’d help anybody she could. She was a very sweet lady.”

Forester said the two had been together for about six months.

“The struggles of the streets, it can get get you down, but when he got with Scarlet, he started doing better. Scarlet took care of him,” Forester said.

Forester said that was never truer than in the early morning crash last week.

“Dean got hit first. That was the truck that ran off. Scarlett went out to help him. They were both struck and killed,” he said.

Police believe the driver of a full-sized Ford pickup truck hit Dean around 4:15 a.m. on Chestnut Expressway and kept going. Police say as Scarlet went out to help him, a different driver hit them both. The second driver did stop to help, but they died before they could be taken to a hospital.

Forester said these losses are leaving a hole in this community.

“Be caring about them. Be loving. They are people, too,” he said.

Police believe the truck involved is a white, full-sized Ford F-150 pickup truck. The model year is between 2015-2019. The truck is missing a passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: moments ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The city of Springfield will consider a masking ordinance at the council meeting Monday night.

Local

Arkansas health leaders report another day of near-record COVID-19 cases

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Governor Asa Hutchinson briefed the state Friday from DeQueen.

Local

Black-owned business see impact of national Blackout Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
Black-owned companies in the Ozarks have seen an increase in people coming in the doors, thanks to reopening after COVID, and this week’s national Blackout Day.

News

ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: McDonald County authorities search for man reported missing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Daniel L. Maggard, 51, disappeared from Two Sons Campground in Noel on July 8.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm today with storms moving in overnight

Updated: 2 hours ago
A complex of thunderstorms will dive through the Ozarks on Thursday morning.

Latest News

News

Spike on virus cases prompts new face mask requirements across Missouri

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joplin and St. Joseph have issued new orders, and Springfield is considering requiring masks.

News

Fit Life: Headphones that could improve your safety on a run or walk

Updated: 3 hours ago
On this Fit Life, we’re gonna look at headphones for your run or walk with Eric Johnson of Fleet Feet Sports.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS: Missouri reports highest daily cases of COVID-19 yet; Arkansas reports second highest

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Missouri sees decline in opioid deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
New data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows that opioid overdose deaths decreased last year when compared to 2018.

Local

Man dies after ATV crash in Miller County, Mo.

Updated: 5 hours ago
A man from Eugene, Mo. is dead after crashing an ATV in Miller County early Friday morning.

Back To School

Experts remind parents to watch reaction to districts back-to-school decision after meme goes viral

Updated: 7 hours ago
Parents reaction to the districts decision could set the tone for their child's school year, according to experts.