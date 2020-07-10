Community remembers couple killed in pedestrian crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are still looking for the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run on Chestnut Expressway June 30. Thursday, the community gathered to remember the two people who were killed.

Since last week, thousands of cars have passed a makeshift memorial on Chestnut Expressway. Quinton Forester said Springfield’s homeless community is hurting.

“Any time you lose anybody you know or you serve or anyone you’re close to, including when I done that, it is hard to deal with,” Forester said.

Forester has known Scarlet Rebecca Turner and Richard Dean Gardner for more than two years. He said he served the couple every day at the Veterans Coming Home Center.

“I actually knew Dean before he and Scarlet ever got together,” Forester said. “Dean did struggle with alcoholism. He had a lot of health issues and stuff like that, but they were both very pleasant people.”

He says Richard, who was 48, was a bit of a loner, and liked living on the streets. He said 52-year-old Scarlet was one of the nicest people he’s known.

“Scarlet was an angel. She was,” Forester said. “She’d help anybody she could. She was a very sweet lady.”

Forester said the two had been together for about six months.

“The struggles of the streets, it can get get you down, but when he got with Scarlet, he started doing better. Scarlet took care of him,” Forester said.

Forester said that was never truer than in the early morning crash last week.

“Dean got hit first. That was the truck that ran off. Scarlett went out to help him. They were both struck and killed,” he said.

Police believe the driver of a full-sized Ford pickup truck hit Dean around 4:15 a.m. on Chestnut Expressway and kept going. Police say as Scarlet went out to help him, a different driver hit them both. The second driver did stop to help, but they died before they could be taken to a hospital.

Forester said these losses are leaving a hole in this community.

“Be caring about them. Be loving. They are people, too,” he said.

Police believe the truck involved is a white, full-sized Ford F-150 pickup truck. The model year is between 2015-2019. The truck is missing a passenger-side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.