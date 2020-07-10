ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: McDonald County authorities search for man reported missing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The McDonald County Sheriff’s issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a man reported missing.

Daniel L. Maggard, 51, disappeared from Two Sons Campground in Noel on July 8. Maggard is 5′10″, 220 pounds. He has scars on his neck and lower back. He has a tattoo of a mountain lion with an eagle on his back. Maggard suffers from extensive medical issues requiring daily medications.

Friends say he was floating with them, then left to get a ride back to his truck at Elk River Floats or back to the River Ranch were they were camping.

If you see Maggard, contact 911 or the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office at (417) 223-4319.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.