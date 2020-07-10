Fit Life: Headphones that could improve your safety on a run or walk

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

On this Fit Life, we’re gonna look at headphones for your run or walk with Eric Johnson of Fleet Feet Sports.

A lot of people complain about wires when you’re using headphones for outdoors exercise. They also worry about being able to hear traffic while using headphones.

The name of the headphone we’re looking at today is Aftershokz. The benefits include that it’s a wireless headphone like some out there. But, the true difference in this one is the bone conduction technology.

So you wear this on the outside of your ear and it conducts through your jawbone. This is technology from the U-S military. So, it allows you to hear your surroundings and it's quite a bit safer than anything else out on the market.

There’s zero bounce when you exercise. It stays exactly in place and has great sound quality. “Once you have these on it sounds like you’re in a movie theater,” responds Eric.

How much do they cost? “They range from $80 to $160. They simply Bluetooth to your phone. So, whatever you listen to on your phone, you get to listen to on the headphones,” Eric told us.

