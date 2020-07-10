Here is the latest Kansas news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A staffer at a south-central Kansas prison has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That's prompted the prison to place an entire housing unit under quarantine. The case announced Friday by the state Department of Corrections involved a male employee over 20. It made the Hutchinson Correctional Facility the seventh of 10 corrections institutions to have a reported case among staff or inmates. Meanwhile, Kansas State University announced plans to furlough nearly 1,900 employees because of budget problems tied to the economic slowdown in the pandemic's wake. The university expects the furloughs to save nearly $8.7 million in its current budget.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City will no longer punish people for marijuana possession, effectively decriminalizing it throughout much of the city. The Kansas City Star reports that city council members voted Thursday to strip the crime from the city code. Users can still be charged for possession by county prosecutors who still pursue those cases. In Jackson County, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker had already pledged to stop charging most people for possession after local voters decided overwhelmingly in 2017 to eliminate jail time for possession. But in parts of Kansas City that lie in Clay, Platte and Cass counties, people could still face state possession charges.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Haskell Indian Nations University students are complaining after learning they will still pay the same amount for a fee that typically covers housing, food and activities, even through classes will be taught fully online because of the coroanvirus. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the university’s website shows that Haskell students will be charged $715 for the online fall 2020 semester, the same price on-campus students were previously charged. Off-campus students, meanwhile, previously paid $240 per semester.

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 42-year-old Missouri man was charged Thursday in the death of a woman whose body was found by police responding to a burglary call in Olathe. The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office said in a Twitter post that Clyde J. Barnes Jr., of Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, unlawful tampering with electronic monitoring, criminal threat and violation of a protection order. The burglary was reported around 3. a.m. Sunday, police said in a news release. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Jessica L. Smith.