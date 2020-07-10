Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. CDT

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The rapidly rising number of confirmed new coronavirus cases is prompting facial-covering requirements in several areas of Missouri. The state health department on Thursday announced 795 new cases of COVID-19. That was the most in a single day since the pandemic began, topping the 773 confirmed new cases reported Tuesday. In the first four days of this week, Missouri has reported 2,563 new cases. Kansas City is extending its facial covering requirement through at least Aug. 15. Joplin and St. Joseph have issued new orders, and Springfield is considering requiring masks. St. Louis and St. Louis County both began requiring face coverings this month.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old St. Louis boy has died after being shot in the head on the Fourth of July, apparently by a stray bullet. Police on Friday confirmed the death of Michael Goodlow III, who had been hospitalized since being shot on Saturday. A police spokeswoman says homicide detectives were advised Thursday night that he had died. No arrests have been made. The shooting happened northwest of downtown. Police said it appeared that the child was hit by a stray bullet while outside, but officers were unable to confirm that the shooting stemmed from celebratory gunfire, which is common in St. Louis during holiday celebrations.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — New data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows that opioid overdose deaths decreased last year when compared to 2018. The state health department said Friday that the 3.4% decrease was the first time since 2015 that Missouri experienced a decrease in opioid overdose deaths. Deaths from overdoses have been rising steadily, including a 19% increase in 2018, when 1,132 deaths statewide were blamed on opioid overdoses. That number dropped to 1,094 last year — 224 from heroin, and 870 from other opioids, predominantly fentanyl. Despite the overall decrease in deaths, overdose deaths among Black men rose 15%.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police have cleared out a crowd of protesters that had taken up camp outside the St. Louis City Hall calling for the ouster of Mayor Lyda Krewson. Officers moved in just before 4 a.m. Friday to remove protesters, who had painted “Resign Lyda Resign” in large, yellow and white block letters on the street in front of City Hall. Police say the crowd dispersed peacefully and had been moved out within two hours. City crews were seen around 5:30 a.m. trying to remove the street mural. Krewson has been the subject of protests since last month, when she publicly read the names and addresses of people who have called for taking away funding of police.