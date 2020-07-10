Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is once again reporting its highest daily increase in confirmed coronavirus cases. State health department data show another 795 cases were reported Thursday. That brings the total confirmed cases of the virus in the state to 25,999. The record for new cases reported in a single day was last broken Tuesday, when 773 cases of coronavirus were reported. Another five deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the state to 1,051.

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — With 2020 shaping to be an especially violent year in one of the nation’s most violent cities, St. Louis leaders are considering a new tool to fight crime — surveillance planes — even as opponents worry about the further militarization of police and privacy issues. St. Louis has spent millions on anti-crime efforts over the years, but with little success. Alderman Tom Oldenburg’s proposal calls for contracting with a company called Persistent Surveillance Systems, which initially developed its system to aid the military in Iraq. In May, Baltimore became the first city to try the program as a crime-fighting tool, launching a six-month trial.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police are investigating after two city employees said they were attacked by people involved in a protest outside City Hall. A statement from Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards says the incident happened about 3:15 a.m. Thursday. Police say two city employees were trying to tow illegally parked cars to make way for cleaning crews when protesters climbed onto the trucks. Edwards says one of the workers was struck twice in the face with an assault rifle, and the other was punched in the back of the head. The protesters want Mayor Lyda Krewson to resign.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Four former guards at a Kansas City jail have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from two years to nearly four years for beating a handcuffed inmate as a punishment. The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release that 30-year-old Travis Hewitt and 34-year-old Jen-I Pulos were sentenced Thursday, while 39-year-old Terrance Dooley and 27-year-old Dakota Pearce were sentenced last month. The indictment alleges the four carried out a planned attack on an inmate in retaliation for his altercation with another officer.