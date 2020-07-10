Laclede Co. Fair opens amid health dept. warning on mass gatherings

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Laclede County didn’t have its first COVID-19 case until May.

But since then, they’ve had over 80. More than 40 still active.

On Thursday the county reported its first death. In the midst of the spike in cases, the Laclede County Fair is going on this weekend with virus safety signs dotting the landscape asking people to social distance, use the hand sanitizers and wear a mask.

The amusement ride company, Birmingham-based Sonshine Amusements, has been around for 70 years and is usually in the middle of its busy season doing its 25th show.

"To be honest this is just our third," said company owner Ed Noerper.

And instead of only worrying about the safety of the rides, the company now has to concern itself with keeping the equipment virus-proof.

"All the employees have their temperature taken before their shift," Noerper said. "They all wear property safety equipment, masks and gloves. Any surface that's high-contact the employees will be disinfecting them in-between every ride."As you look around though, very few fair goers are wearing masks."We told people if you want to wear a mask, that's great," explained Glenn Raef with the Laclede Co. Fair Board. We're not enforcing it but that's up to the individual."But that's one reason the county health department is not recommending people go to the fair or any other mass gathering of people."We're very much against it," said Kim Smith, the Director of Nursing with the Laclede Co. Health Department. "We think it's a bad idea because what we see in caseload is that it's not people who went to Walmart at this time and got this disease, it's coming from a gathering of groups of people. That's where we're seeing all of our cases. If you have to go, we recommend you wear a mask, wash your hands and stay six-feet from anyone around you."With no state, county or city regulations prohibiting mass gatherings, Smith said the health department did not have the authority to nix the fair.

The ultimate decision was made by the fair board."From the get-go, we even discussed do we even want to do this?" Raef said in explaining the decision to go on with the fair was carefully considered. "But these kids have spent so much time and money on their animals and projects we just couldn't pull the trigger and cancel."For an area that's still recovering from a 30 year-high of 14 percent unemployment, the fair is a welcome sign of normalcy.

"People want to get out and do something," Raef said.

But this is all unchartered territory."There is no playbook to this to know what to do yet. It's just being smart and learning from what's happened already," said Brian Thompson, the CEO of Lebanon Regional Economic Development.

Thompson pointed out the irony that the 14.9 percent record unemployment came in April before the virus had even hit Laclede County and the rate had dropped three percent by the time the first case was reported in May.

"Even though your local virus numbers may not be that high it's a global economy," he continued. "So other factors affected us. If you have a supplier in another state who's dealing with it you can't just be an island unto yourself."

Both economically and health-wise, that's a true statement.

And as for health officials working 14 hour days seven days a week right now?”It’s wearing us very thin. We’re just exhausted,” Smith said.”I am worried. I think about it every day,” Raef said. “I guess we’ll find out in a week or two. It does concern the whole fair board.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.