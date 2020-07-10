Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

KANSAS CITY-MARIJUANA

Kansas City strips marijuana possession from its city code

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City will no longer punish people for marijuana possession, effectively decriminalizing it throughout much of the city. The Kansas City Star reports that city council members voted Thursday to strip the crime from the city code. Users can still be charged for possession by county prosecutors who still pursue those cases. In Jackson County, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker had already pledged to stop charging most people for possession after local voters decided overwhelmingly in 2017 to eliminate jail time for possession. But in parts of Kansas City that lie in Clay, Platte and Cass counties, people could still face state possession charges.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS

4 in 10 Kansans don't have to wear masks despite mandate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Four in 10 Kansans live in counties that have overruled Gov. Laura Kelly’s statewide mask order even as coronavirus cases in the state soar. More than 90 of the state’s 105 counties have opted out of the mandate issued last week under a new state law that allows local leaders to follow or discard Kelly’s pandemic-related executive orders. The Kansas City Star and The Wichita Eagle's analysis of public health data shows that six of the 10 counties with the most cases have decided against mandatory mask wearing. Nine of the 10 counties with the lowest rates of testing have also opted out.

SLAIN WOMAN-BURGLARY

Missouri man charged in death of woman in Olathe burglary

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 42-year-old Missouri man was charged Thursday in the death of a woman whose body was found by police responding to a burglary call in Olathe. The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office said in a Twitter post that Clyde J. Barnes Jr., of Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, unlawful tampering with electronic monitoring, criminal threat and violation of a protection order. The burglary was reported around 3. a.m. Sunday, police said in a news release. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Jessica L. Smith.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HASKELL

Haskell fees hold steady, despite switch to virtual classes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Haskell Indian Nations University students are complaining after learning they will still pay the same amount for a fee that typically covers housing, food and activities, even through classes will be taught fully online because of the coroanvirus. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the university’s website shows that Haskell students will be charged $715 for the online fall 2020 semester, the same price on-campus students were previously charged. Off-campus students, meanwhile, previously paid $240 per semester.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-STATE FAIR

Kansas State Fair board will reconsider holding event

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — The chances of the Kansas State Fair being held this year are up looking less likely after a large number of vendors backed out or expressed trepidation. The Hutchinson News reports that the fair’s board will meet Monday to reconsider its decision to hold the event in September. Kansas State Fair general manager Robin Jennison said it was beginning to appear the fair would be financially worse off going forward than not having it. The organization cannot operate in the red.

POLICE DOG-ATTACK

Sheriff: K9 to be euthanized after vicious attack on handler

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas sheriff said he has decided to euthanize one of the department’s police dogs after an “unprovoked vicious attack” on its handler. Geary County Sheriff Daniel Jackson posted on Facebook the attack Tuesday involving K9 Krew lasted 90 seconds. The deputy had reached into the kennel in his patrol car to put a collar on the dog. He suffered a torn bicep and multiple puncture wounds requiring 17 stitches. The sheriff wrote that since 2018 the dog has also attacked two other K9 officers on three different occasions requiring a total of 54 stitches and the reattachment of a toe.

WICHITA SHOOTING-DEATH

Police: 1 of 2 men injured in east Wichita shooting has died

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police say one of two men injured in an east Wichita shooting earlier this week has died. Police say 20-year-old Broderick Lloyd died Wednesday at a Wichita hospital. Police say Lloyd and a 21-year-old man were shot around 12:30 a.m. Monday. Officers called to the scene of the shooting found Lloyd in a wrecked vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say the other man, who had been taken to a hospital by private vehicle, also suffered several gunshots. He is expected to recover. Police have not made any arrests and say they have no suspects.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS

Kansas reporting 717 more confirmed cases of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is reporting 717 more confirmed coronavirus cases since Monday, an increase that brings the total to at least 17,618 cases. The department on Wednesday also reported 282 COVID-19 deaths, up two since Monday. Health and environment Secretary Lee Norman announced on Tuesday that Kansas is among the top 14 states in the country for the most rapid spread of the coronavirus, and in the top 14 states for having the least restrictions on activities. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people who have the virus have not been tested.