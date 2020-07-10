Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI

Spike on virus cases prompts new face mask requirements

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The rapidly rising number of confirmed new coronavirus cases is prompting facial-covering requirements in several areas of Missouri. The state health department on Thursday announced 795 new cases of COVID-19. That was the most in a single day since the pandemic began, topping the 773 confirmed new cases reported Tuesday. In the first four days of this week, Missouri has reported 2,563 new cases. Kansas City is extending its facial covering requirement through at least Aug. 15. Joplin and St. Joseph have issued new orders, and Springfield is considering requiring masks. St. Louis and St. Louis County both began requiring face coverings this month.

AP-US-CHILD-SHOT-ST.-LOUIS

4-year-old St. Louis boy shot on July Fourth has died

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old St. Louis boy has died after being shot in the head on the Fourth of July, apparently by a stray bullet. Police on Friday confirmed the death of Michael Goodlow III, who had been hospitalized since being shot on Saturday. A police spokeswoman says homicide detectives were advised Thursday night that he had died. No arrests have been made. The shooting happened northwest of downtown. Police said it appeared that the child was hit by a stray bullet while outside, but officers were unable to confirm that the shooting stemmed from celebratory gunfire, which is common in St. Louis during holiday celebrations.

OPIOID DEATHS-MISSOURI

Missouri sees decline in opioid deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — New data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows that opioid overdose deaths decreased last year when compared to 2018. The state health department said Friday that the 3.4% decrease was the first time since 2015 that Missouri experienced a decrease in opioid overdose deaths. Deaths from overdoses have been rising steadily, including a 19% increase in 2018, when 1,132 deaths statewide were blamed on opioid overdoses. That number dropped to 1,094 last year — 224 from heroin, and 870 from other opioids, predominantly fentanyl. Despite the overall decrease in deaths, overdose deaths among Black men rose 15%.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ST. LOUIS

Police move out protesters seeking St. Louis mayor ouster

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police have cleared out a crowd of protesters that had taken up camp outside the St. Louis City Hall calling for the ouster of Mayor Lyda Krewson. Officers moved in just before 4 a.m. Friday to remove protesters, who had painted “Resign Lyda Resign” in large, yellow and white block letters on the street in front of City Hall. Police say the crowd dispersed peacefully and had been moved out within two hours. City crews were seen around 5:30 a.m. trying to remove the street mural. Krewson has been the subject of protests since last month, when she publicly read the names and addresses of people who have called for taking away funding of police.

STORMS-DISASTER DECLARATION

Missouri to get federal help for costly May storms

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved Missouri’s request for a federal disaster declaration for severe storms in early May. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s office said Friday in a news release that the declaration means federal assistance will be available to help 19 counties with the expense of responding to and recovering from the storm that churned up 70 mph winds. One person died after strong winds knocked a tree into a home in western Missouri. The winds also tore the roof off a Mansfield school building. And there were several reports of downed trees, with thousands of people in the Kansas City metro area without power.

KANSAS CITY-MARIJUANA

Kansas City strips marijuana possession from its city code

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City will no longer punish people for marijuana possession, effectively decriminalizing it throughout much of the city. The Kansas City Star reports that city council members voted Thursday to strip the crime from the city code. Users can still be charged for possession by county prosecutors who still pursue those cases. In Jackson County, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker had already pledged to stop charging most people for possession after local voters decided overwhelmingly in 2017 to eliminate jail time for possession. But in parts of Kansas City that lie in Clay, Platte and Cass counties, people could still face state possession charges.

FATAL HOUSE FIRE

Authorities say 1 dead in 2-alarm St. Louis house fire

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say one person has died in a two-alarm house fire in north St. Louis. Officials say firefighters called to the Baden neighborhood home around 11:30 p.m. Thursday found the house fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. Fire crews were hampered when live power lines above the property came down, and firefighters had to wait for the power to them to be cut. Officials say a person was found dead inside the house after the fire was extinguished. Police have not yet identified the victim. One firefighter suffered minor injuries when a hose connector snapped and hit him in the lower leg. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

DEADLY INDIANA CRASH

4 children die when semi slams into car on Indiana highway

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. (AP) — State police say four young siblings were killed when a semitrailer slammed into their car that had slowed down for an Interstate 70 construction zone in eastern Indiana. The car was pushed into another semitrailer and burst into flames Thursday evening. A state police spokesman says a passerby was able to pull the car’s driver from the vehicle. The drive was taken to an Indianapolis hospital with severe injuries. The children killed were 15, 13, 8 and 6 years old. The driver, 34-year-old Aaron Bruce, of Kansas City, Missouri, is the father of the two younger children.sure