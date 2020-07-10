Man dies after ATV crash in Miller County, Mo.
It happened around 3:00 A.M. Friday morning
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
EUGENE, Mo. (KY3) -
A man from Eugene, Mo. is dead after crashing an ATV in Miller County early Friday morning.
Kevin Eckstein, 35, was driving the ATV at Eugene road and Shepherd street around 3:00 A.M. when it ran off the road, hit a maibox, and flipped. Eckstein died at the scene.
This was Troop F’s 38th fatal crash in 2020.
