Man dies after ATV crash in Miller County, Mo.

EUGENE, Mo. (KY3) -

A man from Eugene, Mo. is dead after crashing an ATV in Miller County early Friday morning.

Kevin Eckstein, 35, was driving the ATV at Eugene road and Shepherd street around 3:00 A.M. when it ran off the road, hit a maibox, and flipped. Eckstein died at the scene.

This was Troop F’s 38th fatal crash in 2020.

