“MISSING WITHOUT A TRACE:” Family looking for answers in Benton County woman’s disappearance

BUTLER, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been a hard two months for Mary Dubray and her family.

”It’s been devastating,” Dubray said.

Dubray’s cousin, Echo Lloyd, has been missing since Mother’s Day, May 10. She was last seen at the Dollar General in Climax Springs.

”That is the last time we believe she was seen or heard from,” Dubray noted.

Lloyd hasn’t used her cell phone, credit cards, or filled prescriptions since her disappearance. Dubray said she was seen on surveillance video using an ATM on May 15.

”She’s on several medications that she does not have with her, nor does she have her bill fold or her call,” said Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox. “She is absolutely missing without a trace.”

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Deputies are getting help from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the FBI.

”We don’t feel that she decided to leave her life or is gone of her own free will,” Dubray said. “We feel as the family, there is definitely foul play involved.”

Dubray, her sister, and Lloyd’s Daughter, Kelsey Smith, have set up a Facebook page to try to spread the word about Lloyd, in hopes someone knows something about Lloyd’s disappearance.

”We want to get her face in front of as many people as we can so that someone can recognize her and say, ‘Oh, I know what happened, I’m going to help these people find their loved one,‘” Dubray said.

Dubray’s family isn’t giving up hope, even though she said those moments of doubt sometimes start to set in.

”When you lose someone that you love, and you know how and why, it’s devastating. But, when you lose someone that you love, and you don’t know why, and you don’t know where they are, and you don’t know what happened...it’s a wound that won’t heal,” Dubray said. “It’s really, really hard to move past that.”

Lloyd is 48-years-old, has brown hair and brown eyes. She is five feet, four inches tall, and weighs between 100 to 110 pounds.

Lloyd has a “Let it Be” tattoo, with birds on her forearm. She also has the names of her four children, Kelsey, Kace, Kaitlyn, and Kylie, tattooed on her wrist.

If you have any information, call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 660-438-6135, or the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 573-526-6178.

