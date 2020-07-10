Advertisement

“MISSING WITHOUT A TRACE:” Family looking for answers in Benton County woman’s disappearance

“We feel as the family, there is definitely foul play involved.”
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been a hard two months for Mary Dubray and her family.

”It’s been devastating,” Dubray said.

Dubray’s cousin, Echo Lloyd, has been missing since Mother’s Day, May 10. She was last seen at the Dollar General in Climax Springs.

”That is the last time we believe she was seen or heard from,” Dubray noted.

Lloyd hasn’t used her cell phone, credit cards, or filled prescriptions since her disappearance. Dubray said she was seen on surveillance video using an ATM on May 15.

”She’s on several medications that she does not have with her, nor does she have her bill fold or her call,” said Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox. “She is absolutely missing without a trace.”

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Deputies are getting help from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the FBI.

”We don’t feel that she decided to leave her life or is gone of her own free will,” Dubray said. “We feel as the family, there is definitely foul play involved.”

Dubray, her sister, and Lloyd’s Daughter, Kelsey Smith, have set up a Facebook page to try to spread the word about Lloyd, in hopes someone knows something about Lloyd’s disappearance.

”We want to get her face in front of as many people as we can so that someone can recognize her and say, ‘Oh, I know what happened, I’m going to help these people find their loved one,‘” Dubray said.

Dubray’s family isn’t giving up hope, even though she said those moments of doubt sometimes start to set in.

”When you lose someone that you love, and you know how and why, it’s devastating. But, when you lose someone that you love, and you don’t know why, and you don’t know where they are, and you don’t know what happened...it’s a wound that won’t heal,” Dubray said. “It’s really, really hard to move past that.”

Lloyd is 48-years-old, has brown hair and brown eyes. She is five feet, four inches tall, and weighs between 100 to 110 pounds.

Lloyd has a “Let it Be” tattoo, with birds on her forearm. She also has the names of her four children, Kelsey, Kace, Kaitlyn, and Kylie, tattooed on her wrist.

If you have any information, call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 660-438-6135, or the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 573-526-6178.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Arkansas’ attorney general removes name from office’s TV ads

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An official says Arkansas’ attorney general has removed her name, image and voice from her office’s television ads to keep baseless concerns of political rivals at bay as she carries out her duties.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS: Missouri reports third-highest daily total for COVID-19 cases; Arkansas reports 751 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Main Street groups and city begin revitalization of downtown Willow Springs

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Michael Deere
Missouri Main Street Connection will take results of a survey to help form a plan moving forward with the revitalization of downtown Willow Springs.

News

Missouri State, Drury react to ICE announcement regarding international students

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Both at Drury University and Missouri State University have released statements to their students saying they do not support this change and say they will do whatever they can to ensure students can attend school here in Springfield this fall.

News

Summer camp in Webster Co. cancels session after COVID-19 cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
Another summer camp here in the Ozarks is now linked to several cases of the Coronavirus.Camp Niangua in Webster County has cancelled an upcoming camp session because of cases now linked to a teen session two weeks ago.

Latest News

News

President Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Stone, a larger-than-life political character who embraced his reputation as a dirty trickster, was the sixth Trump aide or adviser to have been convicted of charges brought as part of Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Saturday then a Heat Wave Next Week

Updated: 11 hours ago
A complex of thunderstorms will dive through the Ozarks on Thursday morning.

National

NHL, players approve plan to resume season, extend CBA

Updated: 11 hours ago
The agreements were tentatively agreed to on Monday, and approved nearly four months to the day since the NHL halted its season with 189 games remaining.

Coronavirus

Justice Department plans to appeal ruling halting execution

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, COLLEEN LONG and ANDREW DEMILLO Associated Press
A federal judge in Indiana on Friday halted the first federal execution planned in 17 years scheduled three days from now over COVID-19 concerns.

Contests

CONTEST: Enter and win tickets, perks at Ozark Empire Fair

Updated: 13 hours ago
Enter for a chance to win free tickets and perks to your favorite grandstand events to this year’s Ozark Empire Fair in Springfield.