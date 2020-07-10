Associated Press Missouri Daybook for Friday, Jul. 10.

Friday, Jul. 10 9:00 AM Missouri Gov. Parson's public schedule - Missouri Governor Mike Parson holds ceremonial bill singings for HB 2046 at One Metropolitan Square, 1300 211 N Broadway, St. Louis (9:00 AM CDT) and Union Station, 30 W Pershing Rd, Kansas City (11:35 AM CDT), and SB 600 at Springfield Police South Station, 2620 W Battlefield Rd, Springfield (1:50 PM CDT)

Weblinks: http://www.state.mo.us, https://twitter.com/MoGov

Contacts: Kelli Jones, State of Missouri, communications@governor.mo.gov, 1 573 751 0765, 1 573 508 9072

Friday, Jul. 10 9:30 AM Kansas City Mayor Lucas announces new coronavirus response efforts - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas holds press conference to announce mask order extension and the next steps in Kansas City's coronavirus (COVID-19) response efforts

Location: KCMO City Hall, 414 E 12th St, Kansas City, MO

Weblinks: http://www.kcmo.org, https://twitter.com/KCMO

Contacts: Morgan Said, City of Kansas City, morgan.said@kcmo.org, 1 816 385 3464

Friday, Jul. 10 Live Nation three-city drive-in concert series launches in Tennessee, Indianapolis and Missouri - 'Live from the Drive-In', Live Nation's first North American drive-in touring concert series launches with Brad Paisley at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO, Jon Pardi at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and Yacht Rock Revue at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis. The live music experience allows attendees access to their own private tailgating zones next to their cars, with guests able to bring chairs, food and drinks to personalize their experience. Others performing headline sets at all three venues over the course of the weekend include El Monstero, Nelly, Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi

Weblinks: https://www.livenation.com/drivein, https://twitter.com/livenation, #LiveFromTheDriveIn

Contacts: Monique Sowinski, Live Nation Entertainment, MoniqueSowinski@LiveNation.com; Liz Sharkey, Live Nation Entertainment, lizsharkey@livenation.com;

Saturday, Jul. 11 - Sunday, Jul. 12 Live Nation three-city drive-in concert series continues in Nashville, Indianapolis and Missouri - 'Live from the Drive-In', Live Nation's first North American drive-in touring concert series continues with El Monstero at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO, Brad Paisley at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and Jon Pardi at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis. The live music experience concludes tomorrow with Nelly, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker

Weblinks: https://www.livenation.com/drivein, https://twitter.com/livenation, #LiveFromTheDriveIn

Contacts: Monique Sowinski, Live Nation Entertainment, MoniqueSowinski@LiveNation.com; Liz Sharkey, Live Nation Entertainment, lizsharkey@livenation.com;