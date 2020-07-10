Missouri News Digest

Hello!

TOP STORY:

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI

O'FALLON, Mo. — The rapidly rising number of confirmed new coronavirus cases is prompting facial-covering requirements in several areas of Missouri. By Jim Salter and Summer Ballentine. SENT: 500 words.

AROUND THE STATE:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-KANSAS CITY STATUES

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City councilwoman wants a plan for removing monuments and streets honoring figures who were slaveholders or racists. UPCOMING: 300 words.

With:

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ST. LOUIS — Police have cleared out a crowd of protesters that had taken up camp outside the St. Louis City Hall calling for the ouster of Mayor Lyda Krewson. SENT: 180 words.

KANSAS CITY-MARIJUANA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City will no longer punish people for marijuana possession, effectively decriminalizing it throughout much of the city. SENT: 200 words.

BUSINESS:

COAL-JOINT VENTURE

CASPER, Wyo. — The state of Wyoming is siding with two major coal companies as U.S. regulators try to block their efforts to merge operations in the nation’s top coal-producing region. The benefits of a joint venture between Arch Resources and Peabody Energy, both based in St. Louis, would outweigh “unlikely anti-competitive effects,” Deputy Attorney General James Kaste wrote in a court filing Tuesday. SENT: 300 words.

IN BRIEF:

CHILD SHOT-ST. LOUIS — Authorities say a 4-year-old St. Louis boy has died after being shot in the head on the Fourth of July, apparently by a stray bullet.

STORMS-DISASTER DECLARATION — President Donald Trump has approved Missouri’s request for a federal disaster declaration for severe storms in early May.

OPIOID DEATHS-MISSOURI — New data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows that opioid overdose deaths decreased last year when compared to 2018.

FATAL HOUSE FIRE — Authorities say one person has died in a two-alarm house fire in north St. Louis.

WOMAN KILLED-CHARGES — Police say a man fatally shot a woman outside a St. Louis clothing store over an ongoing fight about money and their children.

DEADLY INDIANA CRASH — State police say four young siblings were killed when a semitrailer slammed into their car that had slowed down for an Interstate 70 construction zone in eastern Indiana.

SPORTS:

None at this hour.

