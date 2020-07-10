Missouri school districts have option of holding in-person classes on alternate days with home instruction in-between

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chelsey Keith is a working mom, a paralegal at a Springfield law firm. She and her husband Josh have a one year-old son, Jaxson, and a six year-old daughter MarLee who’s about to enter the first grade. And even though MarLee was only in kindergarten when schools were closed down last semester, Chelsey is one of those who gained a new appreciation for teachers.

“My child is a sweetheart but she’s got that red-headed sass<” Chelsey said with a laugh. “Her and I will butt heads while a teacher would be able to maintain level emotion and be able to handle her in a better way.”

So Chelsey is very interested in what the Missouri State Board of Education did this week when it passed two emergency rules allowing schools this fall to combine in-person and remote instruction and still fulfill attendance requirements.

If they want to, school districts can have students attend class in-person every-other-day and then learn remotely at-home on the alternate days.

“There’s nothing more our teachers and principals and staff members want more than to have the kids with them and that’s what everyone is shooting for,” explained Dr. Kari Monsees, a Deputy Commissioner of Financial and Administrative Services for the Missouri Board of Education. “But we are in a position right now where we have to plan for alternatives and I know all of our schools are doing that.”

Schools can also choose to divide students into morning and afternoon sessions. By dividing students into separate groups to attend class at different days or times, officials point out it will also help maintain social distancing on buses.

“What we had to go through in the spring was very reactive,” Dr. Monsees said. “And schools are really focusing on being more proactive for this school year.”

But Chelsey is concerned alternate days at home as a permanent set-up might be rough for families where both parents work.

“Before it was temporary and people were able to adapt,” she said. “But if it becomes a full-time thing I feel like a lot of people will not be able to keep their job because there’s no way to balance trying to decide ‘Do we need to pay the bills?' or ‘Do we need to be able to educate my child so they can grow up and have a future?‘”

But with her daughter attending summer school, Chelsey is already getting used to the new normal.

“She got on the bus on Monday and seeing the kids practice that social distancing with the masks on while on the bus, not sitting next to each other and having those spaces, it just hit me a lot harder than I thought,” she said. “So if schools do open back up, it’s not going to be that fun school experience that we had when we were younger.”

Springfield’s school district, the largest in the state, has work teams still planning what they will do in the fall. An initial update on the planning progress will take place on Tuesday, July 14 at the Springfield School Board meeting.

