MO Lottery

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ These Missouri lotteries were drawn Thursday:

10-24-28-33-39, Lucky Ball: 12

(ten, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $83 million

1-6-7

(one, six, seven)

4-3-5

(four, three, five)

9-8-9-5

(nine, eight, nine, five)

6-3-9-5

(six, three, nine, five)

Estimated jackpot: $79 million

04-06-14-23-29

(four, six, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $55,000