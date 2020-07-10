Northwest Arkansas lawmaker resigns to take new job
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas lawmaker who represents part of Benton County in the state House of Representatives is resigning his post.
Republican Grant Hodges from Rogers said in a letter to Gov. Asa Hutchinson that he is stepping down to take a new job. Hodges did not detail what the new job was.
Hodges was not running for re-election and said his resignation was effective Friday. He is in his third term representing District 96 in northwest Arkansas.
Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.