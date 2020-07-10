Nursing home employee in Buffalo, Mo. tests positive for COVID-19

BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A nursing home in Buffalo, Missouri is conducting mass testing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A testing tent was set up in front of the facility, so employees can either drive up or walk up for their COVID-19 test. By 9:30, more than 70 employees had already been tested, and more than 50 residents.

On Wednesday, CMH learned that one of the employees at Colonial Springs Healthcare Center tested positive for COVID-19 at a local clinic.

Their first steps were to alert all the employees, residents and their families.

CMH says the employee was not symptomatic while they were working, and was wearing a mask. Now, when staff are working with patients, they are also wearing either goggles or a face shield.

It's the first case in CMH's seven long-term care facilities. They say they contacted local, state and national health officials to report the case. They also stopped offering outdoor visits that they just started allowing about 2 weeks ago. Instead, they're encouraging closed window visits, phone calls and video chats.

Inside, they are testing all 117 residents, and outside, all 110 employees.

“Through the health department, they felt like today would be the best day to do this with the incubation from the exposure,” said Tim Francka, CMH administrative director of long-term care. “This employee last worked night shift on Sunday night, so they left here Monday morning at 6 a.m., and this is the fifth day after that exposure.”

They already sent one batch of tests to Dynamic DNA lab in Springfield this morning, and will send the rest later today. They hope to have results by tomorrow and are hoping for all negative tests. They’ll retest everyone next Friday.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.