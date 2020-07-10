Advertisement

Spike on virus cases prompts new face mask requirements across Missouri

Face masks are required to enter any enclosed public space in Michigan.
Face masks are required to enter any enclosed public space in Michigan.(Tyler Markle)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -

The rapidly rising number of confirmed new coronavirus cases is prompting facial-covering requirements in several areas of Missouri.

The state health department on Thursday announced 795 new cases of COVID-19. That was the most in a single day since the pandemic began, topping the 773 confirmed new cases reported Tuesday. In the first four days of this week, Missouri has reported 2,563 new cases. Kansas City is extending its facial covering requirement through at least Aug. 15.

Joplin and St. Joseph have issued new orders, and Springfield is considering requiring masks. St. Louis and St. Louis County both began requiring face coverings this month.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: moments ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The city of Springfield will consider a masking ordinance at the council meeting Monday night.

Local

Arkansas health leaders report another day of near-record COVID-19 cases

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Governor Asa Hutchinson briefed the state Friday from DeQueen.

Local

Black-owned business see impact of national Blackout Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
Black-owned companies in the Ozarks have seen an increase in people coming in the doors, thanks to reopening after COVID, and this week’s national Blackout Day.

News

ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: McDonald County authorities search for man reported missing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
Daniel L. Maggard, 51, disappeared from Two Sons Campground in Noel on July 8.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm today with storms moving in overnight

Updated: 2 hours ago
A complex of thunderstorms will dive through the Ozarks on Thursday morning.

Latest News

News

Fit Life: Headphones that could improve your safety on a run or walk

Updated: 3 hours ago
On this Fit Life, we’re gonna look at headphones for your run or walk with Eric Johnson of Fleet Feet Sports.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS: Missouri reports highest daily cases of COVID-19 yet; Arkansas reports second highest

Updated: 4 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Missouri sees decline in opioid deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
New data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows that opioid overdose deaths decreased last year when compared to 2018.

Local

Man dies after ATV crash in Miller County, Mo.

Updated: 5 hours ago
A man from Eugene, Mo. is dead after crashing an ATV in Miller County early Friday morning.

Back To School

Experts remind parents to watch reaction to districts back-to-school decision after meme goes viral

Updated: 7 hours ago
Parents reaction to the districts decision could set the tone for their child's school year, according to experts.