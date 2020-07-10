Spike on virus cases prompts new face mask requirements across Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -

The rapidly rising number of confirmed new coronavirus cases is prompting facial-covering requirements in several areas of Missouri.

The state health department on Thursday announced 795 new cases of COVID-19. That was the most in a single day since the pandemic began, topping the 773 confirmed new cases reported Tuesday. In the first four days of this week, Missouri has reported 2,563 new cases. Kansas City is extending its facial covering requirement through at least Aug. 15.

Joplin and St. Joseph have issued new orders, and Springfield is considering requiring masks. St. Louis and St. Louis County both began requiring face coverings this month.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.