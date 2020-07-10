Taney Co. Health Dept. announces potential exposures from three cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Department has notified the public of potential community exposures from three new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials shared the following timeline of potential exposures from the cases:

Sunday, June 28

Noon to 1:30 p.m., White River Fish House, Branson Landing (unmasked)

1:30-2 p.m., Bass Pro Shop, Branson Landing (unmasked)

4-6 p.m., Tanger Outlet Stores (unmasked) *Visited Adidas, Nike, Reebok, Under Armour (unmasked)

Saturday, July 4

Time unknown, Big Cedar 4th of July Fireworks Display (unmasked)

8-9 pm Getting Basted (unmasked)

Sunday, July 5

2-3 p.m., Tanger Outlet Stores (masked)

2:30-3:30 p.m., Olive Garden (unmasked)

6:30-8:00 p.m., Little Hacienda, Branson (unmasked)

Time unknown, Top of the Rock Golf Tour (unmasked)

Tuesday, July 7

Around noon, Target in Branson (masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea

Taney County has reported 116 cases, including 52 recoveries, as of Friday.

