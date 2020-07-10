Taney Co. Health Dept. announces potential exposures from three cases
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County Department has notified the public of potential community exposures from three new COVID-19 cases.
Health officials shared the following timeline of potential exposures from the cases:
Sunday, June 28
Noon to 1:30 p.m., White River Fish House, Branson Landing (unmasked)
1:30-2 p.m., Bass Pro Shop, Branson Landing (unmasked)
4-6 p.m., Tanger Outlet Stores (unmasked) *Visited Adidas, Nike, Reebok, Under Armour (unmasked)
Saturday, July 4
Time unknown, Big Cedar 4th of July Fireworks Display (unmasked)
8-9 pm Getting Basted (unmasked)
Sunday, July 5
2-3 p.m., Tanger Outlet Stores (masked)
2:30-3:30 p.m., Olive Garden (unmasked)
6:30-8:00 p.m., Little Hacienda, Branson (unmasked)
Time unknown, Top of the Rock Golf Tour (unmasked)
Tuesday, July 7
Around noon, Target in Branson (masked)
Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
· Fever or chills
· Cough
· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
· Fatigue
· Muscle or body aches
· Headache
· New loss of taste or smell
· Sore throat
· Congestion or runny nose
· Nausea or vomiting
· Diarrhea
Taney County has reported 116 cases, including 52 recoveries, as of Friday.
Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.