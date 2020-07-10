Taney County Health Department reports third death related to COVID-19

FORSYTH, Mo. (KY3) -

The Taney County Health Department reports its third death related to COVID-19 Thursday.

Health leaders announced the county is up to 112 cases of the coronavirus, with 61 of those cases active. They shared these possible community exposures.

Tuesday June 30: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. at RecPlex Pool (unmasked)

Thursday June 2: 11:30 a.m. at Center Stage Grill & Bar (unmasked)

Thursday June 2: 12:30 p.m. Target (unmasked)

Thursday June 2: 1:30 p.m. Michael’s (unmasked)

Sunday June 5: 8 a.m - 9 p.m. Walmart SuperCenter (unmasked)

Sunday July 5: 10:30 a.m. Cedar Valley Church (unmasked)

If you visited these places during these times you are considered low-risk. You should monitor for symptoms.

