West-central Springfield neighbors protest possible new convenience store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - People who live in west-central Springfield are protesting against a convenience store possibly coming to their neighborhood. A Kum and Go closed down this spring and another business now wants to sell alcohol at that location.

At its meeting Monday, Springfield City Council will consider whether to issue another liquor license for the old Kum and Go location at 529 S. Grant. Neighbors protested and marched in the area Friday to show they do not want to see the area become a hot spot for crime all over again.

“Vagrants just wandering the streets, hitting people up for money, the needles, the drug use,” said Caron Parnell, the president of the West Central Neighborhood Alliance. “There used to be a lot of drug deals that would go down. There was prostitution that would happen over here.”

Parnell lives right around the corner from the vacant building that used to be a Kum and Go convenience store. The Kum and Go shut down in March.

Just in the last year it was open, police were called there ten times. Eight of those were for stealing, once for robbery and once for a stolen car.

Parnell said the problems were not limited to the parking lot.

“People are always walking up and down those side alleys at all hours. They’re coming and going to this location. I find needles in my yard,” she said.

Down the street at South Side Baptist Church, Pastor Chadd Harkrider had issues, too.

“Meth needles in our front flower bed area, trash, people sleeping by our front doors,” he said.

Since the Kum and Go closed in the spring, police have not been back.

“That type of activity has gone down,” Harkrider said.

Now, another business wants to take over the old Kum and Go building that sits right across from Campbell Early Childhood Center.

Liquor licenses within 200 feet of a school or church must be approved by Springfield City Council. If that happens, the building could become an AM/PM convenience and liquor store like the one on W. Kearney.

“I do not believe it’s a wise idea for an establishment to make alcoholic beverages readily available in this community that already has a high crime rate,” Harkrider said.

For Harkrider, it comes down to safety, not just for his congregation but the students across the street at the school.

“The kids don’t need to see that,” he said.

Both Harkrider and Parnell say they want to see their neighborhood progress, not take a step backward. Parnell said she’d like to see a sandwich or souvenir shop instead of another store that sells alcohol.

These neighbors hope more illegal activity is not right around the corner once again.

“Being right across the street, it would be natural this would not be a good place for a liquor license,” Parnell said.

Springfield City Council will hear public comment on the potential liquor license at its meeting Monday and might make a decision.

The owners of AM/PM said no to an interview.

