Animal shelters in the Ozarks participate in “Empty the Shelters” event

By Raquel Harrington
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Bissell Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelter” event from July 10-12.

Eden Animal Haven in Brighton, Mo, and Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, in Springfield, are among the more than 160 shelters and rescues partnering across the country for the event. The mission is to clear the shelters by the end of the weekend and help pets find their forever homes. To better help with the task, there are reduced adoption fees for the pets under $25.

It’s the first year the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is participating. Director of Development Karen Foutch said they are excited to be a part and get these animals adopted.

While all the animals are available for adoption this weekend, to help with social distancing, Foutch said they decided to separate the days. At the Humane Society, they are encouraging cat adoptions on Saturday, and all adoptions on Sunday. However, she stressed all animals are up for adoption throughout the weekend.

You can find your new best friend at the Humane Society from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, click here.

You can also search for a perfect buddy, at Eden Animal Haven from 1-6 p.m. this weekend by appointment. For more information, click here.

Foutch said, although you may be excited, it’s important to remember not to leave your pet in the cars, especially with temperatures rising. She said to keep them hydrated and protect their paws if walking during hot summer days.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

