Advertisement

Arkansas’ attorney general removes name from office’s TV ads

FILE--In this Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, file photo, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks to reporters at Trump Tower, in New York. A federal lawsuit filed by death row inmates in Arkansas has renewed a court fight over whether the sedative Arkansas uses for lethal injections causes torturous executions, two years after the state raced to put eight convicted killers to death in 11 days before its batch expired. Rutledge says the inmates in the case have a very high burden to meet and cites a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month against a Missouri death row inmate. Arkansas recently expanded the secrecy surrounding its lethal injection drug sources, and the case heading to trial Tuesday, April 23, 2019 could impact its efforts to restart executions that had been on hold due to supply. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
FILE--In this Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016, file photo, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks to reporters at Trump Tower, in New York. A federal lawsuit filed by death row inmates in Arkansas has renewed a court fight over whether the sedative Arkansas uses for lethal injections causes torturous executions, two years after the state raced to put eight convicted killers to death in 11 days before its batch expired. Rutledge says the inmates in the case have a very high burden to meet and cites a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month against a Missouri death row inmate. Arkansas recently expanded the secrecy surrounding its lethal injection drug sources, and the case heading to trial Tuesday, April 23, 2019 could impact its efforts to restart executions that had been on hold due to supply. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -

An official says Arkansas’ attorney general has removed her name, image and voice from her office’s television ads to keep baseless concerns of political rivals at bay as she carries out her duties.

Spokeswoman Amanda Priest declined to identify Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s political opponents, but she noted that Rutledge doesn’t consider them to be lawmakers. Priest said the attorney general’s office has spent $2.2 million on radio and television ads from state funds obtained through lawsuit settlements in fiscal 2020, which ended June 30. Priest also noted that an additional $510,000 was added to have public service announcement run through the end of the calendar year.

Rutledge announced a run for governor in 2022.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KY3

CORONAVIRUS: Missouri reports third-highest daily total for COVID-19 cases; Arkansas reports 751 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Main Street groups and city begin revitalization of downtown Willow Springs

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Michael Deere
Missouri Main Street Connection will take results of a survey to help form a plan moving forward with the revitalization of downtown Willow Springs.

News

Missouri State, Drury react to ICE announcement regarding international students

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Both at Drury University and Missouri State University have released statements to their students saying they do not support this change and say they will do whatever they can to ensure students can attend school here in Springfield this fall.

News

Summer camp in Webster Co. cancels session after COVID-19 cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
Another summer camp here in the Ozarks is now linked to several cases of the Coronavirus.Camp Niangua in Webster County has cancelled an upcoming camp session because of cases now linked to a teen session two weeks ago.

Latest News

News

President Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Stone, a larger-than-life political character who embraced his reputation as a dirty trickster, was the sixth Trump aide or adviser to have been convicted of charges brought as part of Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Saturday then a Heat Wave Next Week

Updated: 11 hours ago
A complex of thunderstorms will dive through the Ozarks on Thursday morning.

National

NHL, players approve plan to resume season, extend CBA

Updated: 11 hours ago
The agreements were tentatively agreed to on Monday, and approved nearly four months to the day since the NHL halted its season with 189 games remaining.

Coronavirus

Justice Department plans to appeal ruling halting execution

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, COLLEEN LONG and ANDREW DEMILLO Associated Press
A federal judge in Indiana on Friday halted the first federal execution planned in 17 years scheduled three days from now over COVID-19 concerns.

News

“MISSING WITHOUT A TRACE:” Family looking for answers in Benton County woman’s disappearance

Updated: 12 hours ago
Echo Lloyd has been missing since May 10, 2020.

Contests

CONTEST: Enter and win tickets, perks at Ozark Empire Fair

Updated: 13 hours ago
Enter for a chance to win free tickets and perks to your favorite grandstand events to this year’s Ozark Empire Fair in Springfield.