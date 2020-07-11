Arkansas’ attorney general removes name from office’s TV ads

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -

An official says Arkansas’ attorney general has removed her name, image and voice from her office’s television ads to keep baseless concerns of political rivals at bay as she carries out her duties.

Spokeswoman Amanda Priest declined to identify Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s political opponents, but she noted that Rutledge doesn’t consider them to be lawmakers. Priest said the attorney general’s office has spent $2.2 million on radio and television ads from state funds obtained through lawsuit settlements in fiscal 2020, which ended June 30. Priest also noted that an additional $510,000 was added to have public service announcement run through the end of the calendar year.

Rutledge announced a run for governor in 2022.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.