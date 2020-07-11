Advertisement

Arkansas reports state-record 1,061 new COVID-19 cases

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson during a press conference on July 7, 2020.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson during a press conference on July 7, 2020.(State of Arkansas)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas has reported a state-record 1,061 new cases of the new coronavirus but no new deaths related to the virus.

State health officials reported the total cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, climbed to 27,864 Saturday.

The state said the death toll remained at 313 for the outbreak for which tracking began in early March.

The true number of cases in Arkansas though is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick. 

