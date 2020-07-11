Christian County announces 17 new cases of COVID-19, several possible exposures

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County Department has announced 17 new cases and has notified the public of potential community exposures.

Some cases were identified as community-spread while others are contacts to positive cases.

Health officials shared the following timeline of potential exposures from some cases:

• Tuesday, June 30: Walmart in Ozark. Evening hours. (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)

• Thursday, July 2: Braum’s in Ozark. No specific time provided. (Symptomatic) • Friday, July 3: Walmart in Ozark. Evening hours. (Masked, symptomatic, and infectious)

• Saturday, July 4: Fireworks stand located in the parking lot of Price Cutter in Ozark at approximately 7:10 p.m. (Infectious); McDonald’s in Ozark at approximately 7:30 p.m. (Infectious); Price Cutter in Ozark from 7:00-7:10 p.m. (No mask and infectious); Boom Shakalakah fireworks stand in Nixa from 11:15-11:45 a.m. (Masked and infectious); Harter House in Nixa from 11:50 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Masked and infectious)

• Sunday, July 5: Piccolo in Nixa from 11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (no symptoms, but infectious); Mulberry Ridge neighborhood pool in Ozark from 3:15-4:15 p.m. (two positive cases present at this location (No mask, but distanced from others)

• Monday, July 6: US ballpark in Ozark. 12:30 p.m. game time (symptomatic and infectious)

• Tuesday, July 7: Price Cutter in Ozark. Midday hours. (No mask, no symptoms, but infectious).

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea

Christian County has reported 102 cases, including 51 active cases, as of Friday.

