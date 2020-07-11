City of Springfield creates form for feedback on mask ordinance amid influx of calls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield city leaders have created an online form to offer feedback on a proposed mask ordinance following an influx of calls.

The mask provision would require anyone over the age of 11 to wear a mask anywhere in Springfield city limits where social distancing is not possible. That includes indoor or outdoor public and private spaces, and businesses.

A vote over the ordinance is scheduled for Monday, July 13.

The city of Springfield says, due to “the volume of voicemails we are receiving from citizens to express their opinion on the masking ordinance, the inbox fills up quickly.”

The inbox is being emptied several times a day and voicemail files are being transferred to a server for the City Clerk’s office to transcribe. According to a Facebook post, the city has increased its capacity of the inbox to 800 voicemails before looping to an outgoing message.

The form allows residents to submit their feedback online, another option in the case that the voicemail inbox is full.

The city of Springfield says you express your opinion until 5 p.m. Sunday. After that time, the inbox and the form will be turned off to allow the City Clerk’s office time to process the messages before Monday’s city council meeting.

According to Cora Scott, Director of Public Information & Civic Engagement for the city of Springfield, more than 5,000 forms have been submitted as of Friday afternoon. At the time, 72% of forms were in favor, while 28% were against the ordinance.

