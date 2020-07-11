FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm Prediction Center issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

The Storm Predication Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks through Saturday night.

The Watch lasts until 11 p.m. It includes Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Greene, Henry, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone, Taney and Vernon Counties.

A cold front is forecasted to move into the Ozarks Saturday evening bringing strong storms. Ahead of the front, very warm and unstable air is in place, which will be fuel for the storms. Strong to severe storms are possible across the Ozarks with the better chances along and west of U.S. 65.

