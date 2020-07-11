Here is the latest Kansas news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas hasn't contained a resurgence in coronavirus cases and that is raising questions about whether the state made a mistake in allowing local officials to set rules for businesses and public gatherings. State health department figures show Kansas experienced its worst spike in confirmed new cases since the pandemic began in the two weeks ending Friday. Counties have had the power to set the rules since May 26. Senate Democratic Leader Anthony Hensley says Kansas was doing better when Kelly was in control. Republican Senate President Susan Wagle disagrees, suggesting the virus is less deadly than it was.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities believe they have found the body of a 3-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday morning from her Kansas City, Kansas, home. A police spokesman says investigators are “pretty sure” the body found Friday afternoon is Olivia Jansen's. The body was found about nine blocks from her home, from which her father had reported her missing. Police Officer Dustin Dierenfeldt said the father told investigators he last saw the child around 11 p.m. Thursday when he went to sleep. He said noticed she was gone Friday morning and a door was open when he awoke.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Haskell Indian Nations University students are complaining after learning they will still pay the same amount for a fee that typically covers housing, food and activities, even though classes will be taught fully online because of the coroanvirus. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the university’s website shows that Haskell students will be charged $715 for the online fall 2020 semester, the same price on-campus students were previously charged. Off-campus students, meanwhile, previously paid $240 per semester.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City will no longer punish people for marijuana possession, effectively decriminalizing it throughout much of the city. The Kansas City Star reports that city council members voted Thursday to strip the crime from the city code. Users can still be charged for possession by county prosecutors who still pursue those cases. In Jackson County, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker had already pledged to stop charging most people for possession after local voters decided overwhelmingly in 2017 to eliminate jail time for possession. But in parts of Kansas City that lie in Clay, Platte and Cass counties, people could still face state possession charges.