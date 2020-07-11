Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. CDT

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) — School officials in a suburban St. Louis school district say they are reviewing decades-old complaints about teacher sexual abuse and misconduct after a former student turned to social media to voice concerns and others came forward. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Kirkwood police Capt. Scott Bailey said one case involving one former teacher has been referred to prosecutors. The cascade of allegations began after a former Kirkwood High School student alleged Tuesday on a Facebook page for graduates that she was groomed and then abused starting when she was 13 in the late 1990s. Other complaints have since surfaced along with criticism that administrators turned a blind eye to abuse.

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The rapidly rising number of confirmed new coronavirus cases is prompting facial-covering requirements in several areas of Missouri. The state health department on Friday announced 662 new cases of COVID-19. Twice this week Missouri set new single-day highs. In the first five days of the week, Missouri has reported 3,225 new cases. Kansas City is extending its facial covering requirement through at least Aug. 15. Joplin and St. Joseph have issued new orders, and Springfield is considering requiring masks. St. Louis and St. Louis County both began requiring face coverings this month.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old St. Louis boy has died after being shot in the head on the Fourth of July, apparently by a stray bullet. Police on Friday confirmed the death of Michael Goodlow III, who had been hospitalized since being shot on Saturday. A police spokeswoman says homicide detectives were advised Thursday night that he had died. No arrests have been made. The shooting happened northwest of downtown. Police said it appeared that the child was hit by a stray bullet while outside, but officers were unable to confirm that the shooting stemmed from celebratory gunfire, which is common in St. Louis during holiday celebrations.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — New data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows that opioid overdose deaths decreased last year when compared to 2018. The state health department said Friday that the 3.4% decrease was the first time since 2015 that Missouri experienced a decrease in opioid overdose deaths. Deaths from overdoses have been rising steadily, including a 19% increase in 2018, when 1,132 deaths statewide were blamed on opioid overdoses. That number dropped to 1,094 last year — 224 from heroin, and 870 from other opioids, predominantly fentanyl. Despite the overall decrease in deaths, overdose deaths among Black men rose 15%.