Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS

COVID-19 spike in Kansas casts doubt on allowing local rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas hasn't contained a resurgence in coronavirus cases and that is raising questions about whether the state made a mistake in allowing local officials to set rules for businesses and public gatherings. State health department figures show Kansas experienced its worst spike in confirmed new cases since the pandemic began in the two weeks ending Friday. Counties have had the power to set the rules since May 26. Senate Democratic Leader Anthony Hensley says Kansas was doing better when Kelly was in control. Republican Senate President Susan Wagle disagrees, suggesting the virus is less deadly than it was.

MISSING GIRL-KANSAS

Police: Body believed to be missing 3-year-old Kansas girl's

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities believe they have found the body of a 3-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday morning from her Kansas City, Kansas, home. A police spokesman says investigators are “pretty sure” the body found Friday afternoon is Olivia Jansen's. The body was found about nine blocks from her home, from which her father had reported her missing. Police Officer Dustin Dierenfeldt said the father told investigators he last saw the child around 11 p.m. Thursday when he went to sleep. He said noticed she was gone Friday morning and a door was open when he awoke.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HASKELL

Haskell fees hold steady, despite switch to virtual classes

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Haskell Indian Nations University students are complaining after learning they will still pay the same amount for a fee that typically covers housing, food and activities, even though classes will be taught fully online because of the coroanvirus. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the university’s website shows that Haskell students will be charged $715 for the online fall 2020 semester, the same price on-campus students were previously charged. Off-campus students, meanwhile, previously paid $240 per semester.

KANSAS CITY-MARIJUANA

Kansas City strips marijuana possession from its city code

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City will no longer punish people for marijuana possession, effectively decriminalizing it throughout much of the city. The Kansas City Star reports that city council members voted Thursday to strip the crime from the city code. Users can still be charged for possession by county prosecutors who still pursue those cases. In Jackson County, prosecutor Jean Peters Baker had already pledged to stop charging most people for possession after local voters decided overwhelmingly in 2017 to eliminate jail time for possession. But in parts of Kansas City that lie in Clay, Platte and Cass counties, people could still face state possession charges.

AP-US-FEDERAL-EXECUTION

US appeals to proceed with 1st federal execution in 17 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department plans to appeal a judge’s ruling that would halt the first federal execution in nearly two decades. The halt was ordered after family members of the victims raised concerns they would be at high risk for the coronavirus if they had to travel to attend. They actually oppose the execution and say they wanted to be present to counter any contention that it was happening on their behalf. The Justice Department filed its notice to appeal to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday. A federal judge had ordered that Daniel Lee’s execution must not move forward as scheduled on Monday. Lee, of Yukon, Oklahoma, was convicted in Arkansas of the 1996 killings of a gun dealer, his daughter and her 8-year-old daughter.

BOY DROWNS-FATHER CHARGED

Police arrest father in drowning death of 2-year-old

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police have arrested a father in the drowning death of his 2-year-old son in a neighborhood swimming pool in Wichita. Police Officer Charley Davidson said Friday that 44-year-old William Kabutu of Wichita has been arrested on suspicion of felony murder and two counts of aggravated child endangerment, stemming from the boy’s death Tuesday. It wasn’t known whether he has an attorney. He said the father took the 2-year-old and his 4-year-old brother to the pool, where they slipped through the bars of a fence that surrounded the pool. The younger child then went into the water but the toddler’s father was to large to get through the bars and the gate was locked.

KANSAS WHEAT-FORECAST

Forecast: Kansas farmers harvesting fewer bushels of wheat

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A new government report shows Kansas farmers are harvesting fewer bushels of winter wheat this year. The forecast released Friday is based on crop conditions July 1. The Agriculture Department’s National Agricultural Statistics Service revised the government’s earlier estimate downward to 307 million bushels in Kansas. That is 9% fewer bushels than were cut last year in the state. The latest forecast is based on an average yield of 48 bushels per acre, down 4 bushels from 2019. It also estimates growers in Kansas will cut 6.4 million acres of wheat, down 2% from last year.

SLAIN WOMAN-BURGLARY

Missouri man charged in death of woman in Olathe burglary

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 42-year-old Missouri man was charged Thursday in the death of a woman whose body was found by police responding to a burglary call in Olathe. The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office said in a Twitter post that Clyde J. Barnes Jr., of Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, unlawful tampering with electronic monitoring, criminal threat and violation of a protection order. The burglary was reported around 3. a.m. Sunday, police said in a news release. The victim was identified as 42-year-old Jessica L. Smith.