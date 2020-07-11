Lawrence County announces 15 new COVID-19 cases; 8 linked to church in Aurora, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Lawrence County announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, more than half which are linked to the Freedom Christian Church in Aurora, Missouri.

The Lawrence County Health Departments adds that four of the new cases are linked to positive family members and one case remains under investigation.

All positive cases have been asked to isolate themselves at home and close contacts have been told to quarantine 14 days.

A timeline of potential exposures includes:

July 5

Freedom Christian Church a.m. service in Aurora

July 6

Mt. Vernon License Bureau at 2:45 p.m. (no mask)

July 7

Grande Tire in Aurora at 1 p.m. (showed symptoms, no mask)

Texas Roadhouse in Springfield around 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. (showed symptoms, no mask)

July 8

The Red Barn in Mt. Vernon (showed symptoms, no mask)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea

Lawrence County has reported 69 cases, including 38 recoveries, as of Friday.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.