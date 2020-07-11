Advertisement

Main Street groups and city begin revitalization of downtown Willow Springs

Residents can help with survey answers
By Michael Deere
Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - Business owners and the City are partnering together with Missouri Main Street Connection to revitalize downtown. Residents will have their say in what happens next in downtown.

“When I was a kid, this place was busy all day long. You could shop for anything you needed. You could get anything you wanted on Main Street Willow Springs. We’re excited about bringing that back to Willow Springs,” Jeff Conger of Main Street Willow Springs told KY3.

The group Main Street Willow Springs - with the help of the city and Missouri Main Street Connection - wants to see empty buildings and storefronts turn into thriving, open businesses.

To show the potential for the area, the group was awarded a grant to stage an empty storefront.

“It’s more than just the empty buildings that you see in a lot of places. We want them to see what it could be...the possibilities,” Conger added.

Citizens in Willow Springs will have a survey to fill out starting next week. That survey will ask them what things they want to see in downtown.

“What is it that downtown really needs and what is it that the people and the owners, the business owners, want from us, as a city,” City Administrator Beverly Hicks explained.

The survey answers will help Main Street Connection develop a plan for business owners when the non-profit organization visits in September.

“They are helping with facade grants for us, some renderings and some street-scaping. They have everything we need to help us revitalize this town again,” Conger said.

Main Street is already getting new asphalt and the city plans to upgrade sidewalks and corners.

Mary Jones, President of Main Street Willow Springs, says it’s the start of something special in downtown.

“We can help these businesses that are still here to stay in business and to provide places for anyone else who wants to come in by revitalizing or showing what’s possible,” Jones exclaimed.

The survey is expected to be released next week.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Arkansas’ attorney general removes name from office’s TV ads

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An official says Arkansas’ attorney general has removed her name, image and voice from her office’s television ads to keep baseless concerns of political rivals at bay as she carries out her duties.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS: Missouri reports third-highest daily total for COVID-19 cases; Arkansas reports 751 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Missouri State, Drury react to ICE announcement regarding international students

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Both at Drury University and Missouri State University have released statements to their students saying they do not support this change and say they will do whatever they can to ensure students can attend school here in Springfield this fall.

News

Summer camp in Webster Co. cancels session after COVID-19 cases

Updated: 9 hours ago
Another summer camp here in the Ozarks is now linked to several cases of the Coronavirus.Camp Niangua in Webster County has cancelled an upcoming camp session because of cases now linked to a teen session two weeks ago.

Latest News

News

President Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Stone, a larger-than-life political character who embraced his reputation as a dirty trickster, was the sixth Trump aide or adviser to have been convicted of charges brought as part of Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Saturday then a Heat Wave Next Week

Updated: 11 hours ago
A complex of thunderstorms will dive through the Ozarks on Thursday morning.

National

NHL, players approve plan to resume season, extend CBA

Updated: 11 hours ago
The agreements were tentatively agreed to on Monday, and approved nearly four months to the day since the NHL halted its season with 189 games remaining.

Coronavirus

Justice Department plans to appeal ruling halting execution

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, COLLEEN LONG and ANDREW DEMILLO Associated Press
A federal judge in Indiana on Friday halted the first federal execution planned in 17 years scheduled three days from now over COVID-19 concerns.

News

“MISSING WITHOUT A TRACE:” Family looking for answers in Benton County woman’s disappearance

Updated: 12 hours ago
Echo Lloyd has been missing since May 10, 2020.

Contests

CONTEST: Enter and win tickets, perks at Ozark Empire Fair

Updated: 13 hours ago
Enter for a chance to win free tickets and perks to your favorite grandstand events to this year’s Ozark Empire Fair in Springfield.