Main Street groups and city begin revitalization of downtown Willow Springs

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - Business owners and the City are partnering together with Missouri Main Street Connection to revitalize downtown. Residents will have their say in what happens next in downtown.

“When I was a kid, this place was busy all day long. You could shop for anything you needed. You could get anything you wanted on Main Street Willow Springs. We’re excited about bringing that back to Willow Springs,” Jeff Conger of Main Street Willow Springs told KY3.

The group Main Street Willow Springs - with the help of the city and Missouri Main Street Connection - wants to see empty buildings and storefronts turn into thriving, open businesses.

To show the potential for the area, the group was awarded a grant to stage an empty storefront.

“It’s more than just the empty buildings that you see in a lot of places. We want them to see what it could be...the possibilities,” Conger added.

Citizens in Willow Springs will have a survey to fill out starting next week. That survey will ask them what things they want to see in downtown.

“What is it that downtown really needs and what is it that the people and the owners, the business owners, want from us, as a city,” City Administrator Beverly Hicks explained.

The survey answers will help Main Street Connection develop a plan for business owners when the non-profit organization visits in September.

“They are helping with facade grants for us, some renderings and some street-scaping. They have everything we need to help us revitalize this town again,” Conger said.

Main Street is already getting new asphalt and the city plans to upgrade sidewalks and corners.

Mary Jones, President of Main Street Willow Springs, says it’s the start of something special in downtown.

“We can help these businesses that are still here to stay in business and to provide places for anyone else who wants to come in by revitalizing or showing what’s possible,” Jones exclaimed.

The survey is expected to be released next week.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.