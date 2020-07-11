Associated Press Missouri Daybook for Saturday, Jul. 11.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Missouri bureau is reachable at 816-421-4844. Send daybook items to Missouri@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Missouri and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

--------------------

Saturday, Jul. 11 - Sunday, Jul. 12 Live Nation three-city drive-in concert series continues in Nashville, Indianapolis and Missouri - 'Live from the Drive-In', Live Nation's first North American drive-in touring concert series continues with El Monstero at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO, Brad Paisley at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, and Jon Pardi at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis. The live music experience concludes tomorrow with Nelly, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker

Weblinks: https://www.livenation.com/drivein, https://twitter.com/livenation, #LiveFromTheDriveIn

Contacts: Monique Sowinski, Live Nation Entertainment, MoniqueSowinski@LiveNation.com; Liz Sharkey, Live Nation Entertainment, lizsharkey@livenation.com;