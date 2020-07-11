Advertisement

Missouri investigates fake medical marijuana certifications

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018 file photo, marijuana plants grow in a tomato greenhouse being renovated to grow pot in Delta, British Columbia. The legal marijuana industry exploded in 2018, pushing its way further into the cultural and financial mainstream in the U.S. and beyond. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The state of Missouri is investigating a St. Louis company that it says approved 600 fake medical marijuana certifications.

The state believes Lou Moynihan, 33, knew or participated in the fraudulent activity that likely occurred through telemedicine visits when the company, WeedCerts, launched last year.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the state said someone improperly used Dr. Allison Medlin’s name to certify patients. Medlin said she only learned someone was forging her signature when a WeedCerts patient called asking for her medical records.

Hundreds of patients are now scrambling to recertify and the integrity of Missouri’s medial marijuana patient-approval process is in question.

