AROUND THE STATE:

FEDERAL DEATH PENALTY-HISTORY-Q&A

CHICAGO — Executions carried out by federal authorities have stopped, restarted and stopped again for long stretches since the first one in 1790, when U.S. marshals hanged a mariner in Maine for fatally shooting the captain of a slave ship. By Michael Tarm. SENT: 848 words

RACIAL INJUSTICE-MISSOURI

ST. LOUIS — Authorities executed a search warrant at the St. Louis mansion of a white couple whose armed defense of their home during a recent racial injustice protest drew widespread attention, their attorney confirmed Saturday. SENT: 490 words.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA-FRAUD

JEFFERSON CITY — The state of Missouri is investigating a St. Louis company that it says approved 600 fake medical marijuana certifications. SENT: 232 words

MISSING GIRL-KANSAS

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The father of a missing 3-year-old Kansas girl was arrested late Friday after police said they believe they found her body. SENT: 165 words

IN BRIEF:

— BERKELEY SHOOTING-GAS STATION — A man was found fatally shot early Saturday outside a Berkeley gas station, police said.

SPORTS:

None at this hour.

