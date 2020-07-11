Advertisement

ON YOUR SIDE: Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Dept. warns of phone scam involving impersonators

(KKCO)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department warns the community of a phone scam involving someone who impersonates a law enforcement officer.

The department has received several complaints on the scam.

According to a Facebook post, a caller impersonates an officer from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department and says that the person must appear in-person at the department to provide DNA, or they’ll be arrested. The phone call is believed to be part of a scam or prank.

The sheriff’s department says, if you receive a similar call, please do not provide any information and alert your local law enforcement agency.

