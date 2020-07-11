ON YOUR SIDE: Where to buy masks if Springfield ordinance passes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield city council members will vote Monday over an ordinance that would mandate masks be worn in public.

If you may need to stock up on your supply, luckily, there are several options in the area.

Several Springfield-area stores sell a variety of masks, bandanas and other face coverings, including Walmart, Target, CVS and Walgreens.

Target and Walgreens offer a pack of 20 disposable masks for $15.99. Walmart also offers disposable masks at a price tag of $17.47 for a pack of 25.

Each store also offers a variety of cloth face coverings as well. Target sells a pack of two reusable masks for $4.00 a container, coming in both child and adult sizes. The store also has a wide range of cloth bandannas to choose from for $3.00 a piece.

While stores do offer masks for children, the ordinance would only require face covers to be worn by people 11-years and older, if passed.

Walgreens also sells multi-use face and neck coverings for $5.99 a package.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said on Friday during a news conference that masks are an effective tool to combat COVID-19, but they must be worn properly in order to be effective.

"When you're applying a mask it is extremely important that you're covering your mouth and nose," Assistant Director Katie Towns said."That is the only way you're going to be able to capture those droplets that can escape whenever a person does expel them."

Towns said face shields are an alternative for masks, but they may not be as effective.

"The evidence that we have seen says that cloth face coverings are most protective," she said.

You can also shop for masks online. A wide variety of masks and cloth face coverings are for sale on Amazon.com and Etsy.com.

Items on these websites range from $2.00 to more than $30.00, depending on the quantity of masks.

According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, surgical masks and N95 masks should not be worn and should be reserved for medical professionals.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.