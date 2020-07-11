One arrested after Cedar County deputies recover stolen vehicles

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One man has been arrested after Cedar County deputies investigated several reports of stolen vehicles over the last few days.

On July 10, the deputies recovered a stolen ATV and used a drone to assist in the arrest of Austin Mooney.

Deputies responded to a suspicious person report in the area of East Highway B and Missouri Route 39 in Stockton. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle description in the report matched that of a wanted person who ran away from deputies the previous day

Sgt. Clay Jeffries deployed the drone and was able to locate the person hiding in the bushes. Mooney was taken into custody and being held on the Cedar County Jail on an out-of-state warrant.

Deputies recovered two stolen vehicles earlier Saturday morning, but have not arrested a suspect.

The sheriff’s office says a Honda 4 wheeler was previously reported stolen south of Eldorado Springs. The person who operated the 4 wheeler ran away and has since not been located. A Can Am UTV stolen out of St. Clair County was also recovered in the same area south of Eldorado Springs.

If you have any information, contact the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at 417-276-5133.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.