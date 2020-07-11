Advertisement

Police execute search warrant in St. Louis at home of gun-toting couple

(WNDU)
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities executed a search warrant at the St. Louis mansion of a white couple whose armed defense of their home during a recent racial injustice protest drew widespread attention, their attorney confirmed Saturday.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who are personal injury lawyers, were caught on video brandishing guns as demonstrators walked past their Renaissance palazzo-style home on June 28 while headed to protest outside of the mayor's home nearby. The video showed Mark McCloskey, 61, wielding a long-barreled gun and Patricia McCloskey, 63 standing next to him waving a handgun.

Joel Schwartz, the couple's lawyer, said a search warrant was served Friday evening and that the gun Mark McCloskey was holding in the video was seized. Schwartz told The Associated Press that arrangements have been made to turn over to authorities on Saturday the gun that Patricia McCloskey had been holding, adding that her gun was inoperable at the time of the protest and still is.

The couple has not been charged, and Schwartz said charges against them would be “absolutely, positively unmerited.”

“A search warrant being executed is clear indication of what the circuit attorney’s intentions are. Beyond that, I can’t comment,” Schwartz said.

Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner, who is St. Louis’ top prosecutor, issued a statement after the June 28 incident in which she said she was “alarmed” by what happened and that “any attempt to chill (the right to peacefully protest) through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated.” Calls to Gardner’s office on Saturday ran unanswered.

Schwartz said that under Missouri law, people who are in reasonable apprehension or fear have the right to take necessary steps to defend themselves.

“In this particular situation, people not only broke the law and trespassed on private property, but they committed property damage,” Schwartz said, adding that a St. Louis business was burned down and a retired police captain was killed in the week leading up to the confrontation.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Saturday that public records and interviews show the McCloskeys are almost always in conflict with others, typically over control of private property.

They filed a lawsuit in 1988 to obtain their house, a castle built for Adolphus Busch’s daughter and her husband in the early 20th century. At the McCloskeys’ property in Franklin County, they have sued neighbors for making changes to a gravel road and twice evicted tenants from a modular home on their property.

Mark McCloskey sued a former employer for wrongful termination and his sister, father and his father’s caretaker for defamation.

The McCloskeys and the trustees of Portland Place, the tony private street in a St. Louis historic district where they live, have been involved in a three-year legal dispute over a small piece of land in the neighborhood. The McCloskeys claim they own it, but the trustees say it belongs to the neighborhood.

Mark McCloskey said in an affidavit that he has defended the patch previously by pointing a gun at a neighbor who tried to cut through it.

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saundra McDowell makes a stop on the campaign trail in Springfield

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The gubernatorial primary elections are coming up next month in Missouri and Saundra McDowell is running against Governor Mike Parson. McDowell stopped in Springfield today to host a meet and greet and answer questions people had about her campaign.

National

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials.

Coronavirus

Arkansas reports state-record 1,061 new COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Arkansas has reported a state-record 1,061 new cases of the new coronavirus but no new deaths related to the virus.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Arkansas reports single-day high with 1,061 new cases; Missouri reports hundreds

Updated: 2 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: See hour-by-hour storms for Saturday night in the Ozarks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the risk for strong storms Saturday night. Here's an hour-by-hour look ahead at what to expect.

Latest News

News

Missouri judge denies injunction in mail-in ballot case

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
A judge rejected Friday a motion that that would have immediately made it easier for Missourians to vote with a mail-in ballot during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Storm Prediction Center issues Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Ozarks

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KY3 Staff
The Storm Predication Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the Ozarks through Saturday night.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms possible through tonight

Updated: 3 hours ago
Some severe weather will be possible across the Ozarks from Saturday evening into Saturday night

News

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces possible exposures from two new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has notified the public of potential community exposures from two new COVID-19 cases.

News

One arrested after Cedar County deputies recover stolen vehicles

Updated: 3 hours ago
One man has been arrested after Cedar County deputies investigated several reports of stolen vehicles over the last few days.

National

Fire destroys much of 249-year-old church in California

Updated: 3 hours ago
A fire early Saturday destroyed the rooftop and most of the interior of a California church that was undergoing renovation to mark its upcoming 250th anniversary celebration.