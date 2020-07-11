Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. announces possible exposures from two new cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has notified the public of potential community exposures from two new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials shared the following timeline of potential exposures from two cases:

Wednesday, July 1: Visited 10 Fitness at 1444 S Glenstone Ave from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Friday, July 3: Visited Battlefield Mall (Forever 21, Altered State, Francesca’s, JCPenney’s) from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (infectious, symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, July 6: Visited Flat Creek Restaurant at 772 E. US 60 in Republic from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

On Friday, health officials shared the following timeline of potential exposures from six cases:

Saturday, June 27: Visited Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3536 W Mt Vernon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Wednesday, July 1: Visited Walgreens at 2640 E Sunshine St from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Thursday, July 2: Visited Sun Tan City at 1412 S Glenstone around 4 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Thursday, July 2: Visited CVS at 1153 E Elm St between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Thursday, July 2: Visited Target at 1825 S Primrose St from 9 p.m. to 9:55 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Saturday, July 4: Visited Inner Circle Vodka Bar at 319 W Walnut St from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, July 6: Visited Café Cusco at 234 E Commercial St from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Monday, July 6: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 3315 S Campbell Ave from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Tuesday, July 7: Visited Gearhead Outfitters Battlefield Mall at 2825 S Glenstone Ave from 10:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, July 7: Visited Ozark Adventures at 1111 E Republic Rd Ste 140 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, July 7: Visited Lululemon at 2682 S Glenstone Ave from 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, July 7: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 2021 E Independence St from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Tuesday, July 7: Visited Academy Sports + Outdoors at 610 W El Camino Alto St from 2:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, July 7: Visited Bass Pro Shops at 1935 S Campbell Ave from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, July 7: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 3315 S Campbell Ave from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Prior to being diagnosed, one of the cases worked at Ross Dress for Less at 3300 S Glenstone Ave during the following dates:

Thursday, July 2: Worked from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Friday, July 3: Worked from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Saturday, July 4: Worked from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Anyone who was at these locations on these dates is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

ADVERTISEMENT

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

ADVERTISEMENT

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea

Greene County has reported more than 150 new cases since Sunday. That makes up more than one-fourth of the county’s total cases, which now stands at 510, since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.