Springfield leaders state why opioid overdose deaths are down in Missouri

Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Stephanie Appleby is the Executive Director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness in Springfield.

“We see opioid addictions anywhere from people that are 18 to 19 years old to people all the way in their 80′s,” said Stephanie Appleby.

She works with those suffering from an opioid addiction daily.

“When we look at people who have substance abuse issues, we are quick to judge them, ‘they’re junkies, it’s that same stigma that we deal with mental health,' and everything, drug addicts, homelessness. But they are not junkies, there is usually an underlying problem, and that is why they are using,” said Appleby.

Appleby says she isn’t surprised to hear that opioid overdose deaths in Missouri have decreased from 2018 to 2019, giving credit to accessible education regarding this disease.

“It means what we are doing is working as far as outreach and support programs are working and we need to continue investing in substance abuse and mental health throughout Missouri,” said Appleby.

Chief David Pennington with the Springfield Fire Department says work has been done to hopefully help break the stigma associated with addiction, treating it as an illness instead.

“Addiction, particularly opioids, spans all socioeconomic levels, and all aspects of all communities,” said Chief Pennington.

Chief Pennington also acknowledges the ready availability of Narcan along with the work of law enforcement getting dealers off the streets.

“Just really doing a fantastic job to address the suppliers, make some key arrests throughout the state to limit the flow of illegal drugs or narcotics in our communities,” said Chief Pennington.

But, Appleby says she is concerned that the numbers for 2020 could go one of two ways because of the nationwide pandemic. One way would be more people using drugs to self medicate.

“Then again, I could see individuals maybe realizing sometimes it takes something like this to realize you know my life does matter and I want to be here and I don’t want to go the hospital right now especially with everything going on,” said Appleby.

Despite the overall decreases in deaths, overdose deaths among black men rose 15%.

