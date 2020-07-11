SPS confirms positive COVID-19 cases from Fremont, Truman elementary schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Public Schools District recently confirmed positive COVID-19 cases linked two of its elementary schools.

An employee at Fremont Elementary School and an individual associated with a program at Truman Elementary School have tested positive.

On July 4, SPS sent an email to parents announcing an employee at Fremont Elementary had recently tested positive for COVID-19, but had limited contact with other employees at work. That employee also did not have interaction with students and is now quarantined.

On July 10, SPS sent another email announcing that an individual “associated with the SPARC before-and after-Explore program” at Truman Elementary had tested positive for COVID-19. The SPARC program has been temporarily suspended by the Springfield-Greene County Park Board.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has communicated with anyone who may have had close contact with both cases, according to the district.

Springfield Public Schools began a new summer school session on July 6. SPS has provided health and wellness guidelines for staff and students to follow amid the pandemic.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.