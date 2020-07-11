Advertisement

Summer camp in Webster Co. cancels session after COVID-19 cases

Published: Jul. 10, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Another summer camp here in the Ozarks is now linked to several cases of the Coronavirus.

The Missouri State Freewill Baptist Youth Camp, Camp Niangua in Webster County has canceled an upcoming camp session because of cases now linked to a teen session two weeks ago.

Camp Niangua had a full list of precautions they were taking listed on their Facebook page to ensure safety for their campers.

On June 29, they posted this, “Despite our best efforts and precautions, we were informed today of a camper who tested positive for COVID-19.”

Camp Niangua did not comment when KY3 reached out about the cases.

The Laclede County Health Department posts on their Facebook page when there’s a positive Coronavirus case. They posted at least eight cases in its county connected to the camp.

Along with another case in Wright County and Webster County posted on their health department’s Facebook pages.

A spokesperson with the Webster County Health Department, Scott Allen said they’ve been in contact with the camp and provided to follow CDC recommendations.

“Having those same practices in place for the summer camp setting are a way a lot of times you can move forward and provide an experience. A little bit different than what we had in the past but still provide a good experience for the kids,” said Webster County Health Department spokesperson, Scott Allen.

Even if someone contracted the virus at the camp in Webster County, they’ll only be listed as another case in their home county.

Allen said it’s a process to track cases especially when campers come from different areas.

“People coming from a multi state area so having to go back and track those folks down,” said Allen.

On their Facebook page Camp Niangua said, “The Camp Board has decided to cancel this year’s Pre-Teen Camp session. This decision was not made lightly or easily. We appreciate your continued prayers and support for the Camp’s ministry.”

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Arkansas’ attorney general removes name from office’s TV ads

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An official says Arkansas’ attorney general has removed her name, image and voice from her office’s television ads to keep baseless concerns of political rivals at bay as she carries out her duties.

KY3

CORONAVIRUS: Missouri reports third-highest daily total for COVID-19 cases; Arkansas reports 751 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
Here's a breakdown of cases in both Arkansas, Missouri and the Ozarks.

News

Main Street groups and city begin revitalization of downtown Willow Springs

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Michael Deere
Missouri Main Street Connection will take results of a survey to help form a plan moving forward with the revitalization of downtown Willow Springs.

News

Missouri State, Drury react to ICE announcement regarding international students

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kara Strickland
Both at Drury University and Missouri State University have released statements to their students saying they do not support this change and say they will do whatever they can to ensure students can attend school here in Springfield this fall.

Latest News

News

President Trump commutes longtime friend Roger Stone’s prison sentence

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Stone, a larger-than-life political character who embraced his reputation as a dirty trickster, was the sixth Trump aide or adviser to have been convicted of charges brought as part of Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms Saturday then a Heat Wave Next Week

Updated: 11 hours ago
A complex of thunderstorms will dive through the Ozarks on Thursday morning.

National

NHL, players approve plan to resume season, extend CBA

Updated: 11 hours ago
The agreements were tentatively agreed to on Monday, and approved nearly four months to the day since the NHL halted its season with 189 games remaining.

Coronavirus

Justice Department plans to appeal ruling halting execution

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, COLLEEN LONG and ANDREW DEMILLO Associated Press
A federal judge in Indiana on Friday halted the first federal execution planned in 17 years scheduled three days from now over COVID-19 concerns.

News

“MISSING WITHOUT A TRACE:” Family looking for answers in Benton County woman’s disappearance

Updated: 12 hours ago
Echo Lloyd has been missing since May 10, 2020.

Contests

CONTEST: Enter and win tickets, perks at Ozark Empire Fair

Updated: 13 hours ago
Enter for a chance to win free tickets and perks to your favorite grandstand events to this year’s Ozark Empire Fair in Springfield.