Summer camp in Webster Co. cancels session after COVID-19 cases

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Another summer camp here in the Ozarks is now linked to several cases of the Coronavirus.

The Missouri State Freewill Baptist Youth Camp, Camp Niangua in Webster County has canceled an upcoming camp session because of cases now linked to a teen session two weeks ago.

Camp Niangua had a full list of precautions they were taking listed on their Facebook page to ensure safety for their campers.

On June 29, they posted this, “Despite our best efforts and precautions, we were informed today of a camper who tested positive for COVID-19.”

Camp Niangua did not comment when KY3 reached out about the cases.

The Laclede County Health Department posts on their Facebook page when there’s a positive Coronavirus case. They posted at least eight cases in its county connected to the camp.

Along with another case in Wright County and Webster County posted on their health department’s Facebook pages.

A spokesperson with the Webster County Health Department, Scott Allen said they’ve been in contact with the camp and provided to follow CDC recommendations.

“Having those same practices in place for the summer camp setting are a way a lot of times you can move forward and provide an experience. A little bit different than what we had in the past but still provide a good experience for the kids,” said Webster County Health Department spokesperson, Scott Allen.

Even if someone contracted the virus at the camp in Webster County, they’ll only be listed as another case in their home county.

Allen said it’s a process to track cases especially when campers come from different areas.

“People coming from a multi state area so having to go back and track those folks down,” said Allen.

On their Facebook page Camp Niangua said, “The Camp Board has decided to cancel this year’s Pre-Teen Camp session. This decision was not made lightly or easily. We appreciate your continued prayers and support for the Camp’s ministry.”

