Two arrested in case of missing Kansas girl after body found

An Amber Alert was issued Friday for Olivia Jansen, 3, from the Kansas City, Kan. area.
An Amber Alert was issued Friday for Olivia Jansen, 3, from the Kansas City, Kan. area.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP/Gray News) - The father of a missing 3-year-old Kansas girl was arrested late Friday after police said they believe they found her body.  

The Kansas City Star reports 29-year-old Howard Jansen III of Kansas City, Kansas, has not been formally charged in the death of Olivia Ann Jansen.

Jansen was booked into the Wyandotte County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder and child abuse. Saturday morning, Jacqulyn Kirkpatrick, 33, was also  held on suspicion of first-degree murder and child abuse.

The body was found about 5:45 p.m. Friday about nine blocks from her home, from which her father had reported her missing.

Police say tips led them to the area where she was found. An Amber Alert issued Friday across Kansas and Missouri was canceled.

“It’s horrible. Obviously, nobody wants this to be the end,” said police spokesman T.J. Tomasic. “There’s no way to describe it.”

Due to her age and a search of the area, investigators believe that she was taken from the location.

