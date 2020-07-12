Advertisement

7 arrested, 2 officers hurt in St. Louis as police clear out protest

(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say seven people were arrested and two officers were injured Sunday as police worked to clear out a crowd of protesters who had camped outside St. Louis City Hall to call for the resignation of Mayor Lyda Krewson.

Sunday’s arrests came during police’s second effort to remove protesters from the area. Officers first cleared the protesters, who have gathered outside City Hall on and off since Wednesday, on Friday morning.

A group of about 150 protesters returned to the area by Friday night. St. Louis police detective Ryan Percich said the arrests came after protesters knocked down metal barricades that officers had put up around City Hall Sunday. 

