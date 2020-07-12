Advertisement

Coin shortage affecting rural banks more than businesses

By Michael Deere
Published: Jul. 11, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - Banks may be short on coins in the Ozarks, thanks to the coronavirus.

According to some business owners, the national shortage may have started to affect the coin supply for local banks.

“I cannot imagine us living in a cashless society. I just don’t think it would work,” Heather Christopher said.

Christopher has seen recent social media posts about the coin shortage.

Saturday, she went to give a customer change, while working at Old Time Flea Market, and noticed she was down to her last penny.

“I had not thought about it happening in West Plains but had to give a nickel back because I am down to one penny. I couldn’t give change for four cents. I had to give them a nickel,” Christopher added.

Tim Cates, owner of the Wash Board, a laundromat, relies on people’s change to make a living.

He doesn't want to see a card-driven society.

“I’m not looking forward to it. I like the old way,” Cates explained.

Cates has enough coins right now, that he is actually in a position to help.

“As far as my business - I’ve actually sold some (coins) to a local bank,” Cates told KY3.

The Federal Reserve said last month it would limit the amount of coins it sends to banks due to the shortage caused by the pandemic.

Kevin Dietz’s arcade games inside the Wash Board, make him a prime candidate for banks on the hunt for coins.

“I’ve had a couple of banks call me and ask me if I coming in with some loads of quarters for them,” Dietz said.

He travels the Ozarks and has heard employees mention a shortage but says he hasn't seen any signs of private businesses short on change.

“Nobody’s put out signs saying we are in dire need of coins,” Dietz noted.

The Federal Reserve expects coin circulation to return to normal as more businesses open back up and production of coins increases.

Copyright 2020 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

2 officers, suspect killed in Texas border town shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
Authorities say two police officers have been shot and killed in a South Texas border town after reportedly responding to a disturbance call.

News

Military organizations donate care packages to Ft. Leonard Wood families

Updated: 6 hours ago
Many military families at Ft. Leonard Wood benefited from a hunger initiative held by a few organizations.

News

Republic softball tournament raises money for Officer Priebe’s family

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Michael Van Schoik
Swinging for a cause and rallying around local law enforcement. That’s what brought dozens of families Saturday to softball fields in Republic.

News

Police investigate death of married couple in Nixa

Updated: 7 hours ago
A death investigation is underway in Nixa, Missouri. Authorities are investigating at least one death at apartments on South Fairview Avenue in Nixa.

National Politics

Mueller defends Russia probe, says Stone remains a felon

Updated: 7 hours ago
Former special counsel Robert Mueller sharply defended his investigation into ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, writing in a newspaper opinion piece Saturday that the probe was of “paramount importance” and asserting that a Trump ally, Roger Stone, “remains a convicted felon, and rightly so” despite the president’s decision to commute his prison sentence.

Latest News

National

Trump wears mask in public for first time during pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
President Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials.

Weather

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms possible through tonight

Updated: 8 hours ago
Some severe weather will be possible across the Ozarks from Saturday evening into Saturday night

Coronavirus

Two more Buffalo nursing home employees test positive for COVID-19 after mass testing; no residents infected

Updated: 9 hours ago
A nursing home in Buffalo, Missouri conducted mass testing Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. Two additional employees tested positive for the virus.

Local

Sweet delivery! Family donates Girl Scout cookies to Maries Co. Sheriff’s Office, Vienna Fire Dept.

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Joey Schneider
A family donated several boxes of Girl Scout cookies Saturday to the Maries County Sheriff’s Office and Vienna Fire Department.

News

Saundra McDowell makes a stop on the campaign trail in Springfield

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shoshana Stahl
The gubernatorial primary elections are coming up next month in Missouri and Saundra McDowell is running against Governor Mike Parson. McDowell stopped in Springfield today to host a meet and greet and answer questions people had about her campaign.